NZCER Chief Researcher Rose Hipkins Honoured At NZARE Conference

Rangahau Mātauranga o Aotearoa / New Zealand Council for Educational Research is thrilled to celebrate the awarding of an NZARE Life Membership to our Kaihautū Rangahau / Chief Researcher, Rose Hipkins.

For more than 20 years, Rose has been at the forefront of educational research, delivering reliable and authoritative mahi that shapes our education system.

This has included numerous books and reports on the future of education and work (and how we can best prepare our ākonga for that), leading projects on key competencies and capabilities for the New Zealand Curriculum, and serving on the editorial boards of a number of educational journals.

For NZARE, she has been a regular conference speaker, founder and co-leader of their science education SIG, and review editor for the New Zealand Journal of Educational Studies / Te Hautaka Mātai Mātauranga o Aotearoa.

“An accomplished and productive researcher, Rose has made a substantial contribution to research into science education, curriculum development and enactment, and the link between curriculum and assessment, particularly in the context of NCEA,” notes the NZARE.

“Her recent work on capabilities in curriculum has been influential in policy and curriculum design as well as for practitioners.”

“Rose has consistently worked at the cutting edge,” adds NZCER Tumuaki Graeme Cosslett, “and though she would never say this herself, is a true leader in the educational research space.”

“I could not think of someone more deserving of this accolade, and want to wish her the deepest congratulations from everyone here at NZCER.”

