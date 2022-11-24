Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Adds 200,000 More Seats Per Year

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 1:59 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand’s second specially configured domestic A321neo touched down at Auckland International Airport last night, just in time to help get customers to where they want to be over the busy summer period.

This is Air New Zealand’s second A321neo to join the airline’s fleet, which combined with its first A321neo that arrived two weeks ago, adds 200,000 more seats per year to the domestic network.

The new aircraft will spend the next five days in the airline’s maintenance facility, ensuring it’s all ready to take off on its first flight on 3 December from Auckland to Queenstown.

The A321neos will be the largest on the airline’s domestic fleet and will predominately fly between Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin.

Three more A321neos are expected to arrive next year with the final two scheduled for 2026.

And this A320neo is different - sporting a one-of-a-kind look – a jet black Star Alliance livery, the first of its kind in the world.

While Star Alliance livery is typically white with a black tail fin, Air New Zealand asked if it could do something a little different and inverse the colours in celebration of how important the colour is to Air New Zealand and New Zealand.

Air New Zealand has an average fleet age of 7.3 years making it one of the youngest and most efficient fleets in the world.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>


Reserve Bank: Higher Interest Rates Necessary
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.5 percent to 4.25 percent. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated... More>>

ALSO:


Maritime Union: Ports Of Auckland Row Damaging To Economy

The Maritime Union says the Ports of Auckland is too important to the country to be drawn into a local power struggle. Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown today stated he was currently working on replacing the Board of POAL... More>>


NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>

Straterra: Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal. "Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 