Rydges Formosa Golf Resort Welcomes New General Manager

Rydges Hotels and Resorts are delighted to announce the appointment of Bjorn van Ginkel as General Manager of Rydges Formosa Golf Resort in Auckland.

Born and raised in the Netherlands, Bjorn has called New Zealand home since 2008 and joins Rydges Formosa Golf Resort from QT Auckland, where he was most recently Rooms Division Manager.

A graduate of the Pacific International Hotel Management School, Bjorn brings 10 years of experience within the hotel industry across New Zealand, Australia and the UK, working in renowned hotels such as the Marriott in Central London and gaining resort experience in the Whitsundays.

Bjorn says he is excited to be leading such a unique property and being immersed into the Beachlands community, “I grew up in a family that was passionate about golf, so I am thrilled to be joining the Formosa team after years of living in CBD locations where opportunities to get on the green have been slim.

“I have moved to Beachlands with my young family and we have already been welcomed into the community; I am looking forward to further contributing to the vibrancy of the area through our offerings at the hotel, the golf course and Nineteen Restaurant and Bar.”

Simon White, General Manager of Hotel Operations in New Zealand for EVENT, welcomes Bjorn’s passion for hospitality. “We are thrilled to welcome Bjorn to the General Manager position at Rydges Formosa Golf Resort. He brings a huge amount of enthusiasm and vitality to the role, and I have no doubt he will be a fantastic leader for the team here and do great things at the property.”

Rydges Formosa Golf Resort is a unique product in the Auckland region with outstanding facilities spread over 170 hectares; 50 refurbished one and two-bedroom villa combinations, the stunning Nineteen Restaurant and Bar, new driving range and a world-class 18-hole golf course designed by professional golfer Sir Bob Charles. The space has quickly become a favourite for weddings, events and functions, able to cater for up to 300 guests – and only a 40-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland.

Rydges Hotels and Resorts are brought to you by EVT.

About Rydges

Rydges Hotels operate quality city, suburban and resort-style hotels in key destinations across Australia and New Zealand, with a refreshingly down-to-earth approach. For more than 30 years, Rydges have provided genuine local hospitality with quality essentials alongside its trademark ‘too easy’ service.

The group accommodates more than one million guests each year across a range of market segments, including corporate, conference, government, leisure, inbound and domestic groups and international travellers, with a focus on creating a home-away-from-home for every guest.

Community minded, Rydges is committed to supporting the local areas in which they operate, while delivering exceptional service that is guaranteed to exceed guest expectations and make the day better.

The Rydges portfolio appeals to both leisure and business travellers looking for quality and value and sits alongside the broader EVENT stable of hotel brands including Atura Hotels, QT Hotels and Resorts and JUCY Snooze.

