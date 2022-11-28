Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red Cross New Zealand To Benefit From Generous MG ‘Test Drive For A Difference’ Initiative

Monday, 28 November 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: MG Motors

MG Motor will donate $10 for every new test drive taken from now until the end of the year to New Zealand Red Cross

  • All 14 MG dealers around the country are participating in the initiative, with money raised to be directed towards support for vulnerable and isolated people

For the third year in a row, MG New Zealand and its dealer network will participate in a generous initiative to raise money for the Red Cross.

Every test drive taken between now and the end of the year will see MG donate $10 to New Zealand Red Cross, to a value of $10,000.

“At MG, we’re proud to support New Zealand Red Cross and recognise the outstanding work the organisation does for so many in our community,” said MG Motor New Zealand Country Manager, Patrick Bourke.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit your nearest MG dealer and use the ‘Test Drive for a Difference’ as an added incentive to help contribute to the wellbeing of Kiwis in need.

“Christmas is a time for giving and this is one small way MG New Zealand can contribute to an organisation which offers those in need some extra support during the festive season.”

The ‘Test Drive for a Difference’ initiative is complementary to the recent MG ‘Show and Shine’ promotion, which also saw a substantial donation of $5000 made to the New Zealand Red Cross.

The ‘Show and Shine’ event showcased Kiwi’s love of classic and new MG models and invited MG owners and fans to share their special MG photo and memory. Details of the winning entry will be released in mid-December.

Visit the MG website to find your nearest dealership: https://mgmotor.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MG Motors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>


Bankers' Association: Banks Supporting Customers Against Economic Abuse
Banks are working to help customers experiencing economic abuse, says the New Zealand Bankers’ Association today ahead of International Economic Harm Awareness Day on November 26th... More>>


Reserve Bank: Higher Interest Rates Necessary
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) from 3.5 percent to 4.25 percent. The Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated... More>>

ALSO:


NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>

Straterra: Government Sends Wrong Message With Bill Changes

Changes to the Crown Minerals Act, being introduced to Parliament under urgency today, send the wrong message, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal. "Changing the purpose of the Act and removing the Government’s obligation to promote prospecting, exploration, and mining... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 