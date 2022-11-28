Red Cross New Zealand To Benefit From Generous MG ‘Test Drive For A Difference’ Initiative

MG Motor will donate $10 for every new test drive taken from now until the end of the year to New Zealand Red Cross

All 14 MG dealers around the country are participating in the initiative, with money raised to be directed towards support for vulnerable and isolated people

For the third year in a row, MG New Zealand and its dealer network will participate in a generous initiative to raise money for the Red Cross.

Every test drive taken between now and the end of the year will see MG donate $10 to New Zealand Red Cross, to a value of $10,000.

“At MG, we’re proud to support New Zealand Red Cross and recognise the outstanding work the organisation does for so many in our community,” said MG Motor New Zealand Country Manager, Patrick Bourke.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to visit your nearest MG dealer and use the ‘Test Drive for a Difference’ as an added incentive to help contribute to the wellbeing of Kiwis in need.

“Christmas is a time for giving and this is one small way MG New Zealand can contribute to an organisation which offers those in need some extra support during the festive season.”

The ‘Test Drive for a Difference’ initiative is complementary to the recent MG ‘Show and Shine’ promotion, which also saw a substantial donation of $5000 made to the New Zealand Red Cross.

The ‘Show and Shine’ event showcased Kiwi’s love of classic and new MG models and invited MG owners and fans to share their special MG photo and memory. Details of the winning entry will be released in mid-December.

Visit the MG website to find your nearest dealership: https://mgmotor.co.nz

