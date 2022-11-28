Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employment Indicators: October 2022 

Monday, 28 November 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the October 2022 month (compared with the September 2022 month) were:

  • all industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
  • primary industries – down 1.7 percent (1,795 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.6 percent (2,816 jobs)
  • service industries – down 0.0 percent (29 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

