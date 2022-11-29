Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Dairy Industry Pioneer’s Original Farm Placed On The Open Market For The First Time

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A prime cattle grazing block once owned by a former New Zealand dairy industry leader and one of the Hauraki Plains’ earliest farming founders has been placed on the market for sale.

One of the titles in this 81.6-hectare block at Kopuarahi was owned by former dairy industry leader Sir William Hale who not only represented New Zealand’s farming sector on the world stage for its meat and diary products, but also ensured the industry was in a healthy state domestically.

Born in Thames in 1883, William Hale left school at an early age, and took up farming work at Puriri, before he drew a property allocation at Kopuarahi in the first land ballot in 1910. William Hale lived on the same farm until his death in 1968, being the only person of the first ballot to be still living on his property at the time of his death.

William Hale’s long associations with Hauraki Plains local body affairs commenced in 1914 and he served for 18-years as a member of the Thames Hospital Board, 13 of these being chairman. In 1916 he became a director of the Thames Valley Co-operative Dairy Company.

A few years later the Thames Valley Co-operative Dairy Company amalgamated with the New Zealand Dairy Company, and in 1921 William Hale became a director - holding the office until he retired in August 1958 - a term of 37-years.

During his period as chairman, William Hale made several trips to the United Kingdom to negotiate the price for bulk purchasing of New Zealand dairy produce. William Hale became renowned for his hard bargaining powers

He was chairman of the Auckland Farmers Freezing Company for many years during the 1940s, and also served on the New Zealand Meat Board. On the local Hauraki Plains scene, he took active interest in the development of the district, and for five years was a member of the Horahia Drainage Board.

William Hale spent 10-years on the Hauraki Plains County Council, and during his term of office water supply for the eastern area of the Hauraki Plains was undertaken. He was respected for his forcefulness and frankness in proposing schemes for the benefit of the early settlers, and worked extremely hard to implement them.

William Hale received the C.B.E. (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) in 1950, and the received a knighthood in 1958. Since passing away in 1968, Sir William Hale’s property at Kopuarahi has only been farmed by two other owners.

Now the 81.6-hectare grazing block at 1944 and 1982 State Highway 25 at Kopuarahi is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Ngatea, with the tender closing on December 6. Salespeople Karl Davis and Lee Carter said the flat contoured property consisted of two combined rectangular land titles – separated into 47 paddocks by electric fencing in a combination of seven-wire post and batten and two wire-electric fences.

Operated as a grazing block, the Kopuarahi farm has stocked up to 250 beef units in spring, with the current operation consisting of buying in cattle at 18-months old to fatten.

Meanwhile, the farm’s two comfortable residences comprise Sir William Hale’s original 150-square metre four-bedroom villa homestead built in 1912, and a 105-square metre three-bedroom single-storey staff dwelling built in the 1960s. Both homes are currently tenanted, with the tenants expressing a keenness to stay on subject to negotiations with any new owner.

Lee Carter said that this property is in an excellent location - being handy to excellent schools, fishing, beaches, and popular bush trails.

“With the current conversation around sustainable farming you want a farm that has a proven record of growing grass with low inputs - this is a property you need on the Christmas list if you’re in the market for good support land” he said.

Listing agent Karl Davis also noted: “The property comprises naturally fertile clay soils requiring minimal nitrogen input to produce substantial volumes of grass.”

“The block is suitable for not only grazing and cropping but could also sustain a larger lifestyle property with multiple dwellings to take advantage of 360-degree vistas which extend to mountain ranges in both the east and west. With the option to purchase the 42-hectare and 39-hectare blocks individually, or as one combined block, it provides great options for a syndicate or family to grab a slice of rural New Zealand,” said Davis.

The Kopuarahi locale is situated equally distant between Ngatea and Thames which provides the Nationally regarded Hauraki Plains College in Ngatea for education and a larger centre in Thames for grocery shopping or a hospital.

Tenders for the property close at 4pm on the 6th December 2022. Contact Karl Davis or Lee Carter for further information.

Click here for more information on this listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Fonterra: Confirms Timeline For Capital Structure Implementation

Fonterra can today confirm that its new Flexible Shareholding capital structure is set to be implemented in late March 2023, subject to the Board being satisfied that the relevant preparations are completed before then... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 