Chapman Tripp Awarded New Zealand Law Firm Of The Year For The Seventh Year Running

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

 

Chapman Tripp has won New Zealand Law Firm of the Year at the 2022 KangaNews Awards for the Australian and New Zealand debt markets.

“We’re thrilled to have been recognised again,” says finance partner, Luke Ford. “We are proud to be consistently regarded by the market as the best in our field”.

To determine the award winners, KangaNews conducts thorough and intensive polling of those involved in the Australian and New Zealand debt markets. This year, hundreds of votes were received from market participants keen to recognise the achievements of 2022's most outstanding performers.

The firm also advised on three of the six New Zealand deals to take home awards this year, which each launched within six weeks of each other.

In early October Gerard Souness and Jana Hitchcock advised Westpac New Zealand as arranger on Avanti Finance’s issuance of RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), raising NZ$250 million, this year’s winner of the New Zealand Securitisation Deal of the Year.

Luke Ford and Emma Sutcliffe then advised on the New Zealand Dollar Credit Bond Deal of the Year, Kiwibank’s $650 million issuance of 5.737% seven year medium term notes in mid-October.

Finally, earlier this month Luke led the Chapman Tripp team advising Te Tai Ōhanga – The Treasury on the New Zealand Dollar Rates Bond Deal of the Year, the Crown’s $3 billion issuance of 4.25% May 2034 nominal green bonds that marked New Zealand’s entry into the sovereign green bond market.

