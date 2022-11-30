Wellington Airport Announces New Chair And Board Appointment

Wellington Airport will be selecting a new Chair at its next meeting on 12 December, as Peter Coman departs to focus on his expanded responsibilities as Head of Australia and New Zealand at Morrison & Co. Mr Coman has been a Director since June 2021 and Chair since November 2021.

The Board will recommend the appointment of Rachel Drew as the new Chair. Ms Drew brings significant leadership experience, having served on five boards located in New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain. She is an Executive Director at Morrison & Co, a director of Qscan in Australia, South East Water in England and was appointed to the Wellington Airport Board in April 2022.

The new Director appointed by Infratil to replace Peter Coman will be Matthew Ross. Mr Ross joined Morrison & Co in 2010, and holds the roles of Executive Director for Morrison & Co, and Finance Director for Infratil.

Subject to the results of the vote on 12 December and following Mr Ross’s appointment, the Directors on the Airport Board will be:

Rachel Drew (Chair)

Phillippa Harford

Phil Walker

Matthew Ross

Mayor Tory Whanau

Wayne Eagleson

Editor’s note: Infratil is an NZX listed investment company which has delegated day-to-day management to management company Morrison & Co. Infratil has a 66% shareholding in Wellington International Airport Ltd and appoints four out of six directors on the Airport Board.

Contact details:

Phil Rennie

External Relations Manager

021 869 106

Phil.Rennie@wellingtonairport.co.nz

About Rachel Drew

Rachel holds the role of Executive Director at Morrison & Co, where she has worked since 2006. She has an extensive background in investment management, strategy, business planning and governance. Prior to joining Morrison & Co, she was Chief Commercial Officer at NZ Bus and she has held senior roles at Snapper. She commenced her career as a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and worked in the strategy team at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. She holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, England and a Masters of Engineering from the University of Auckland.

About Matthew Ross

Matt is the Finance Manager at Infratil and an Executive Director at Morrison & Co. He has an extensive financial background, covering investment management, M&A, sustainability, risk management and investor relations. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having started his career at KPMG in New Zealand.

