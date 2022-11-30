Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wellington Airport Announces New Chair And Board Appointment

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 9:22 am
Press Release: Wellington Airport Limited

Wellington Airport will be selecting a new Chair at its next meeting on 12 December, as Peter Coman departs to focus on his expanded responsibilities as Head of Australia and New Zealand at Morrison & Co. Mr Coman has been a Director since June 2021 and Chair since November 2021.

The Board will recommend the appointment of Rachel Drew as the new Chair. Ms Drew brings significant leadership experience, having served on five boards located in New Zealand, Australia and Great Britain. She is an Executive Director at Morrison & Co, a director of Qscan in Australia, South East Water in England and was appointed to the Wellington Airport Board in April 2022.

The new Director appointed by Infratil to replace Peter Coman will be Matthew Ross. Mr Ross joined Morrison & Co in 2010, and holds the roles of Executive Director for Morrison & Co, and Finance Director for Infratil.

Subject to the results of the vote on 12 December and following Mr Ross’s appointment, the Directors on the Airport Board will be:

  • Rachel Drew (Chair)
  • Phillippa Harford
  • Phil Walker
  • Matthew Ross
  • Mayor Tory Whanau
  • Wayne Eagleson

Editor’s note: Infratil is an NZX listed investment company which has delegated day-to-day management to management company Morrison & Co. Infratil has a 66% shareholding in Wellington International Airport Ltd and appoints four out of six directors on the Airport Board.

Contact details:

Phil Rennie
External Relations Manager

021 869 106

Phil.Rennie@wellingtonairport.co.nz

About Rachel Drew

Rachel holds the role of Executive Director at Morrison & Co, where she has worked since 2006. She has an extensive background in investment management, strategy, business planning and governance. Prior to joining Morrison & Co, she was Chief Commercial Officer at NZ Bus and she has held senior roles at Snapper. She commenced her career as a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group and worked in the strategy team at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise. She holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge, England and a Masters of Engineering from the University of Auckland.

About Matthew Ross

Matt is the Finance Manager at Infratil and an Executive Director at Morrison & Co. He has an extensive financial background, covering investment management, M&A, sustainability, risk management and investor relations. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, having started his career at KPMG in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Wellington Airport

www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/

Wild at Heart

Wellington Airport provides a world class airport for visitors, the Wellington region and New Zealand. It's international terminal, The Rock, is ranked 4th best in the World. Being very close to the CBD saves 5.4 million travellers plenty of time and makes Wellington a more attractive place to visit. The Airport won the Wellington Gold Awards for Safety and is a major supporter of local events, attractions and community groups.

Contact Wellington Airport

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Talbot Mills: Study Finds That Organisation’s Reputations Will Be Won Or Lost By Remote Working Policies

A study of more than 1000 New Zealanders has implications for the reputations of organisations currently assessing how, where and when their employees should be working, and for attracting new employees... More>>


Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 