Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Home Consents Down For October

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

There were 3,568 new homes consented in the month of October 2022, down 12 percent compared with the month of October 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“There were fewer stand-alone houses, apartments, and retirement village units consented in October, which contributed to the overall fall in homes consented for the month,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Of the homes consented in the month of October 2022, there were:

  • 1,649 townhouses, flats, and units (up 17 percent, compared with the month of October 2021)
  • 1,541 stand-alone houses (down 27 percent)
  • 239 apartments (down 28 percent)
  • 139 retirement village units (down 32 percent).

Visit our website to read these news stories and this information release or to download CSV files:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Talbot Mills: Study Finds That Organisation’s Reputations Will Be Won Or Lost By Remote Working Policies

A study of more than 1000 New Zealanders has implications for the reputations of organisations currently assessing how, where and when their employees should be working, and for attracting new employees... More>>


Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


Employsure: Fair Pay Agreements Bill Passed Into Law
The Fair Pay Agreements Bill has been passed into law and the new bargaining system will take effect on 1 December 2022. This agreement system brings unions and employer associations together within a sector to bargain for minimum employment terms for all covered employees in an industry or occupation... More>>



Employsure: Employment Indicators: October 2022 
All industries – almost unchanged (down 544 jobs) to 2.32 million filled jobs
Primary industries – down 1.7 percent... More>>



NZ Post: Prepares For Busy Black Friday And Christmas Period
This year’s big sales events mark the beginning of a massive month ahead for NZ Post – with around 15 million items forecast to be delivered in the lead up to Christmas... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 