New Home Consents Down For October

There were 3,568 new homes consented in the month of October 2022, down 12 percent compared with the month of October 2021, Stats NZ said today.

“There were fewer stand-alone houses, apartments, and retirement village units consented in October, which contributed to the overall fall in homes consented for the month,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Of the homes consented in the month of October 2022, there were:

1,649 townhouses, flats, and units (up 17 percent, compared with the month of October 2021)

1,541 stand-alone houses (down 27 percent)

239 apartments (down 28 percent)

139 retirement village units (down 32 percent).

