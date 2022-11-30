Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tatauranga Umanga Māori: 2021 Pūrongo Matatini – Statistics On Māori Businesses: 2021 Technical Report

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Tatauranga umanga Māori: 2021 pūrongo matatini – Statistics on Māori businesses: 2021 technical report provides contextual and technical information about Stats NZ’s publication of tatauranga umanga Māori (TUM) – statistics on Māori businesses.

Executive summary

TUM covers Māori authorities (MAs), other Māori enterprises (OMEs), and Māori tourism businesses. The Māori business population for TUM has historically been collated from three sources:

  • MAs are identified through a tax code provided to Stats NZ by Inland Revenue | Te Tari Taake (IRD).
  • OMEs and Māori tourism businesses are identified through their affiliation with Māori organisations that provide Stats NZ with their membership lists.
  • Māori businesses self-identify via the Stats NZ Business Operations Survey (BOS).

Visit our website to read this technical report:

Tatauranga umanga Māori: 2021 pūrongo matatini Statistics on Māori businesses: 2021 technical report

