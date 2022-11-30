Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nepal ANSP Chooses Airways TotalControl Simulator Solution

Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways International Ltd has signed a contract with the Civil Aviation Academy (CAA) of Nepal to deliver a TotalControl tower and surveillance simulation solution for use by Nepalese air traffic controllers.

CAA selected Airways TotalControl simulators for CAA’s air traffic control training facilities at Sanothimi Bhaktapur, following a robust contract tender and negotiation process involving Air Traffic Control (ATC) simulator providers from around the globe.

The CAA contract is to supply and install a 360-degree tower simulator, an approach surveillance simulator and an area surveillance simulator, as well as six simulator pilot positions. The Airways solution will imitate the Nepal Flight Information Region with real-world traffic scenarios including weather.

Airways International Ltd CEO Sharon Cooke says, “We’re delighted to have been chosen by the Civil Aviation Academy of Nepal to supply and install TotalControl tower and surveillance simulators, and we look forward to partnering with them to support their future ATC training.”

Four tower environments using TotalControl’s advanced TrueView visuals will be developed for CAA, providing air traffic controllers with a simulation experience almost indistinguishable from the real world. The next-generation graphics technology is a hybrid rendering of high resolution imagery from the control tower, and underlying terrain data.

The Chief of Civil Aviation Academy Nepal, Mr Pratap Babu Tiwari congratulated Sharon Cooke for Airways International Ltd’s selection as the successful bidder among other international bidders and thanked her for her commitment on the timely completion of the project.

Onsite installation of Total Control simulators at the CAA’s training academy in Sanothimi, Bhaktapur Nepal is set to commence after April 2023, with the project expected to be complete in mid-2023.

Airways’ Total Control is one of the most realistic and flexible simulation platforms on the global market, with real-world tower graphics that take advantage of terrain mapping data, photo-realistic 3D rendered models and TotalControl’s leading-edge TrueView technology. The Total Control simulation suite also includes advanced surveillance and emulates operational systems, creating the most immersive learning environment for maximised training outcomes.

