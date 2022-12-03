Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tony Bouskill Takes Out Fencing Top Title At Fieldays

Saturday, 3 December 2022, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Fieldays NZ

The winners of the annual New Zealand Fencing Competition (NZFC) held annually at Fieldays has been announced after a fierce battle between competitors from across the country.

Reigning champion Tony Bouskill was announced as this years winner of the coveted Golden Pliers by WIREMARK Singles Championship trophy for the fourth year running, while Sander Visser worked hard to take out the top spot in the Bill Schuler competition, named after legendary Waikato-born fencer Bill Schuler who passed away in 2018.

Tony was the one to beat this year as he and his father Shane Bouskill took out the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship, showing great teamwork and dedication to the job at hand. This not the first time the duo has won the Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship, having competed and won the same championship and award in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

The Fieldays competition is organised and run by NZFC and is thoroughly enjoyed by an enthusiastic crowd - both old and young - wanting to get in on a piece of the action. Each year, the standard of competition increases as does the number of visitors eager to watch as competitors hash it out for the top fencing spots, this time in the December sun.

The winners and finalists for this years competitions are:

Golden Pliers Singles Championship by WIREMARK

1st Tony Bouskill

2nd Jeff Joines

3rd Cory Twigley

4th Tim Garrick

5th Matt Jones

6th Wilton Weeks

7th Shay Robertson

8th Martin Leveridge

Best Quality Tony Bouskill Nick Liefting

First off the line trophy Tim Garrick

Fieldays Silver Spades Doubles Championship

1st Shane Bouskill & Tony Bouskill

2nd Tim Garrick & Cory Twigley

3rd Matt Jones & Jeff Joines

4th Jared Nicholson & Wilton Weeks

5th Jayden Hart & Michael Trott

6th Sander Visser & Bernard Condon-Orr

7th Sean OHalloran & Nathaniel Hoskin

BILL SCHULER COMPETITION

1st Sander Visser

2nd Sean OHalloran

3rd Michael Trott

4th Jayden Hart

5th Troy Brooky

6th Bernard Condon-Orr

7th Nathaniel Hoskin

8th Rawhitiroa Paikea

9th Cameron Phillips

Best first year Sander Visser

Best second year Bernard Condon-Or

The fencing competition demands a high level of physical strength, fitness and eye for detail as shown in the high quality of finished products at the end of each heat. Each competitor worked incredibly hard in this competition, and we thank them all for their involvement with both Fieldays and the NZFC. We hope to see all competitors back at Fieldays again in June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fieldays NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>

Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 