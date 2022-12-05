Kiwi Startup Crayon Announces The New Zealand Parental Leave Register

AUCKLAND, New Zealand: Kiwi startup Crayon is calling for employers to contribute their parental leave policies to The New Zealand Parental Leave Register.

The Register will be a public and living resource for employees, HR teams, employers and the thousands of Kiwis who seek better support for working parents and better productivity outcomes for New Zealand.

From March 2023, Crayon founder Stephanie Pow expects aspiring and expecting parents to have access to the most comprehensive database of parental leave policies in the country.

“As a woman in my mid-thirties, I’d hesitate to ask an employer about their parental leave policy in a job interview and I’m not alone. 60% of candidates who want to ask about an employer’s parental leave policy hold themselves back,” said Stephanie.

About 100,000 working Kiwis welcome a child in New Zealand every year. However, 70% of mothers said they returned to work earlier than they would like, and many fathers feel that they missed out on the precious first few months of their child’s life.

“Employees typically have to be at the same employer for 12 months or more to be eligible for full parental leave benefits, so this is information you really want ahead of time so you can plan.”

“The Register isn’t just about highlighting those with pace-setting policies. In fact, it already includes dozens of employers, many of whom don’t offer above the government contribution.”

The purpose of The New Zealand Parental Leave Register is to feature as many employers as possible so Kiwi parents can make informed choices for their families and employers can access valuable data to inform their parental leave policies in the future.

To learn more, visit www.gocrayon.com.

