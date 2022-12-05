E-Commerce Scholarships For Indigenous Business Owners In The Blue Pacific Continent

"Ka Hao changed my life in many ways... Through Ka Hao, I not only have a dedicated website, I also have a Shopify store that actually has generated income." This is the personal testimonial of Samoan entrepreneur Anina Cowie, after taking part in a previous Ka Hao E-Commerce course.

Ka Hao and Pacific Trade Invest NZ are offering an amazing E-Commerce learning opportunity for indigenous business owners in the Blue Pacific Continent.

Scholarships worth $30,570 are available for an 12-week course, where participants can learn from the profession E-Commerce gurus of Ka Hao.

Ka Hao is a business training organisation established to support Indigenous SMEs reach new markets, expand their customer bases, and achieve prosperity through an interactive online E-Commerce programme.

There are still places and scholarships available in the course. Registrations close on 12 December 2022.

The Ka Hao E-Commerce programme will involve workshops, peer learning led by Ka Hao’s network of E-Commerce experts through a systems-based approach to website build, maintenance, marketing, driving traffic, managing customer base, reaching new markets, managing online sales, and much more.

To apply please visit https://purpleplatform.kartra.com/page/jointheworkshop?el=PTINZ

Workshops that introduce you to the course are happening now. These are available on demand, using the link above.

The full course starts in February 2023.

Applicants will also immediately unlock 6 months free on Shopify and the E-Commerce essentials modules as soon as their application is complete.

Kyle O'Keefe, Ka Hao's Business Development Manager, says, "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Pacific Trade Invest NZ. Their legacy in the Blue Pacific is amazing; they have a proven track record of developing Pacific businesses to achieve export capability. Considering their reach and connections with Pacific SMEs and our e-Commerce expertise and track record in training Indigenous people, it made good sense for us to partner with an agency such as PTI NZ.”

Reflecting on the Regional E-Commerce Strategy, Glynis Miller, Trade Commissioner, PTI NZ said, “Opportunities such as this don’t come often, and when they do, the onus is on us as an agency of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat to align ourselves with partners who bring solutions to the region – solutions such as E-Commerce skills development is so needed.

Ka Hao is an Indigenous not-for-profit enterprise with a successful track record of providing E-Commerce education to Indigenous entrepreneurs. Their vision is to improve the lives of 10 million indigenous people worldwide through E-Commerce.

