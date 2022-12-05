Avaya Names Dino Beverakis Managing Director For Australia And New Zealand

Sydney, Australia – December 5, 2022 – Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) today announced Dino Beverakis has been appointed Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ). Beverakis is tasked with driving new and expanding existing opportunities to support local customers’ and partners’ cloud communications migrations, hybrid work and digital collaboration strategies, and customer service transformations.

Beverakis joined Avaya four years ago, bringing with him more than 30 years’ IT industry and service delivery expertise from management roles at Optus, First Focus IT and Hewlett Packard, among others. He was most recently Avaya’s Head of Professional Services A/NZ, where he led a team of specialists who provided the consulting, design and implementation of communication channels to a range of professional services customers.

In his new role, Beverakis is charged with driving growth in the region. This will include extending relationships with customers and channel partners in Federal and State Government, banking and financial services and education.

Commenting on his appointment, Beverakis said, “Companies on both sides of the Tasman are accepting the critical role that digital applications and services play in keeping employees and customers connected, and in turning the cogs of our national economies.

“Together with our channel, alliance and master agent partners, Avaya’s focus is to enable new customer and employee experiences for local organisations as the needs of A/NZ’s workforces and consumers continue to evolve.”

Beverakis is based in Sydney and reports to Sami Ammous, Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific at Avaya.

“Dino played a key role in the growth of our Professional Services business across APAC – a critical part of our now-completed transition to a software and services company,” Ammous said. “His exceptional knowledge of the A/NZ markets and local players, combined with experience at every stage of the customer lifecycle, enables us to take a proactive role in accelerating the long-term ambitions of our customers and partners with communications and collaborations solutions tailored to work for their businesses, employees, and cost models.”

