Eco Pools: The Sustainable Pool Option That Is Making Waves

Across all industries, there is an increased demand for eco-friendly and sustainable living solutions. So it’s no surprise that this desire for sustainable alternatives should extend to swimming pools. With the increased popularity of backyard pool installations, many homeowners are seeking greener ways to reduce the amount of water they use and energy they consume. Wright Pools and Spas is a Climate Care Certified Swimming Pool Company, one of only two in New Zealand. Director and pool veteran Grant Edwards explains what makes a pool eco-friendly.

What Makes A Pool Eco-Friendly?

When most people think of swimming pools, eco-friendliness is the last thing that comes to mind. Instead, one would picture the tonnes of chemicals and products that keep them running, or the excessive amounts of power and water they consume.

However, with technology constantly changing, there are more eco-friendly pool options than ever before. Ingenuitive new products from rainwater harvesting pool covers to chemical-free chlorinators enable consumers to make their summer swims more sustainable. There is no one aspect that defines an eco pool, but instead several elements.

Filters

Making the switch to high performance media for your pool filter can substantially reduce your need for chlorine and lessen water wastage by up to 50%. Additionally, they can remove microplastics and organic matter from the water, leading to not only cleaner pool water but a cleaner environment.

Cleaning Systems

Installing an in-floor cleaning system like the Compass Vantage as part of your new pool reduces not only the time spent cleaning, but also the need for harsh chemicals. This is due to the bottom to top circulation this system provides, preventing dead and cold spots where algae and bacteria typically grow. The added benefit for owners is that they don’t need to brush or vacuum, and they save on chemical costs.

Pumps & Circulation Systems

In order to keep your pool clean and safe, circulation and filtration are crucial. For optimal operating of the pool pump, circulatory and filtration flows should be low while backwashing flows should be higher. It is possible to customise these settings along with the pump speed to suit individual pool sizes and other user requirements with the use of a variable speed pump.

Choosing the right size suction pump is another technical aspect of an environmentally friendly pool. The workload of the pump is dramatically reduced by using larger diameter suction pipes (65mm) instead of the traditional (50mm). This helps reduce power consumption while improving filtration quality and results in fewer chemicals being needed.

Pool Covers

Pool covers are often overlooked, but they are very important for several reasons:

Less chemicals needed. Electric safety pool covers completely cover and seal a pool providing both an effective barrier for the safety of children, pets and wild animals as well as preventing dirt and organic debris from getting into the pool. Less bioburden in the pool means you need lower amounts of chemicals.

Rainwater harvesting. Pool covers can accumulate considerable amounts of water when it rains due to their large surface area, so why let this go to waste? With the use of a submersible pump, this water can be harvested and pumped into a water tank and used to top up your pool when required. The excess can even be used to water your garden. As rainwater has a low dissolved solids content and does not contain any metals, it is perfect for use in swimming pools. With water restrictions and water costs on the rise, rainwater harvesting is not only a more environmentally friendly option, but it is also becoming more crucial.

Reduced costs. For heated swimming pools, covers also prevent heat loss, which reduces the burden on your heat pump and energy bill.

Salt Chlorinators

Chlorine in large quantities is toxic, and while it is necessary to kill algae and bacteria in your pool, it can also cause harm to anything else it’s exposed to. Accidental spills or leaking containers can contaminate nearby soil and can potentially contaminate local groundwater supplies.

A salt water chlorinator makes for a much more environmentally friendly solution, as they require only non-toxic salt to operate. In addition, they consume very little energy, reducing your pool's carbon footprint and energy consumption. A win-win!

Can I Make My Existing Pool More Eco-Friendly?

While it is easier to design and build a new pool with sustainability in mind, this does not mean you have to miss out if you already have a pre-existing pool. Some of the above mentioned options can be incorporated into existing pools as well. Options for your pool will vary depending on its specifications and configuration, so you should consult a local pool expert for a tailored solution.

Pool owners in the Wellington region can take advantage of the wide selection of

eco-friendly swimming pool

products offered by local retailer Wright Pools & Spas. They not only provide sustainable solutions, but put them into practice too. They recently switched to using solar energy to power the pool at their Wairarapa store and harvested rainwater to keep it full. Customers can be confident that their commitment to sustainability is genuinely heartfelt. They also have peace-of-mind knowing that they are dealing with a Climate Care Certified pool company.

