Generate KiwiSaver Welcomes Nathan Field To Investments Team

Monday, 5 December 2022, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Generate KiwiSaver

Generate is pleased to announce that Nathan Field will be joining the company as a Global Equities Portfolio Manager in March 2023.

Field comes with a rich experience in portfolio management; for over a decade he has been responsible for the security selection and portfolio construction of the Global Thematic Fund at Kiwi Wealth.

Generate’s Lead Portfolio Manager and Executive Director Sam Goldwater said, “In his time at Kiwi Wealth, Nathan has fashioned an enviable track record investing in global equities, making him one of the very top global equities portfolio managers based in New Zealand.

I have followed his progress for a few years now and am absolutely delighted he is joining the Generate team.”

Generate will offer both a wholesale and retail fund managed by Field so that he can continue his thematic style of global equities investment.

“I'm very excited to be joining a leading KiwiSaver and wealth manager like Generate and look forward to working with the team to deliver outstanding investment outcomes for clients,” said Field.

Generate are an award-winning KiwiSaver provider with over $3.5 billion funds under management, and a track record of strong long-term performance through responsible investment. Recent 9-year performance to 30 September 2022 showed Generate KiwiSaver Scheme funds rank highly:

  • Generate’s Focused Growth Fund ranked 1st out of 7 funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Aggressive category.
  • Generate’s Growth Fund ranked 2nd out of 19 funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Growth category.
  • Generate’s Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 14 funds the Morningstar Multi-sector Moderate category.

Generate also recently won both the Investor Choice and Adviser Choice Awards at the Research IP Funds Manager of the year awards and earlier this year received a Consumer NZ People’s Choice Award for KiwiSaver.

Field will start at Generate in March 2023.

Disclaimers: Issuer is Generate Investment Management Ltd. A copy of the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and advertising disclosures are available at www.generatekiwisaver.co.nz/pds.

The Fund Manager of the Year Awards were announced by Research IP on 16 November 2022. These awards should not be read as a recommendation by Research IP. For further advice on the relevance of this award to your personal situation, please consult your financial adviser, or visit research-ip.com/awards.

*For 9-year period, the Generate Moderate Funds performance was ranked 1st out of 14 funds the Morningstar Multi-sector Moderate Category. The Generate Focused Growth Funds performance was 1st out of 7 KiwiSaver funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Aggressive Category. The Generate Growth Funds performance was 2nd out of 19 KiwiSaver funds in the Morningstar Multi-sector Growth Category to 30 September 2022. Source: Morningstar Direct Performance Report generated as of 31.10.2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

