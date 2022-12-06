AIA NZ Achieves Toitū Carbonreduce Certification

AIA NZ is proud to announce it is a Toitū carbonreduce certified organisation.

AIA NZ is committed to becoming net-zero by 2050 and the Toitū carbonreduce certification is a key milestone in AIA’s sustainability journey.

Nick Stanhope, AIA NZ CEO, says the certification is great external verification of the mahi and focus happening internally within the business.

“Understanding our greenhouse gas emissions sources, measuring our emissions, and creating an action plan to bring these to net-zero is an integral focus for our business,” he says.

“Driving this is a robust AIA Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) strategy with strong leadership from our Executive Team and Board, including a Board ESG Committee, with two core pillars being sustainable operations and sustainable investments.”

Emissions reduction is a natural fit for AIA given the critical relationship between the environment and our physical and mental health.

“Our 5590+ research shows that how we interact with the environment can contribute to the five most common but preventable non-communicable diseases (NCDs) – cancer, diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular disease and poor mental health. Together these now contribute to more than 90 per cent of deaths in Aotearoa.”

In early 2023, AIA NZ will examine the growing evidence that demonstrates the relationship between the environment and our health in a new report.

“Climate change plays an important role in human health and wellbeing, which can be directly impacted – through storms, droughts, floods, heatwaves, temperature changes and wildfires – and indirectly impacted –through water quality, air quality, land-use change and ecological change.”

“Climate change can also directly and indirectly increase the prevalence of NCDs. For example, it may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease directly via air pollution and extreme temperatures, and indirectly via changes to food availability.

“Almost a quarter of all annual deaths globally (12 million) are linked to the environment. So, much like we encourage and incentivise Kiwis to look after their environment and their wellbeing, we’re doing the same with how we operate as a business.”

The Toitū carbonreduce certification means AIA’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) have been measured to the ISO 14064-1:2018 global standard and is committed to setting GHG reduction targets.

AIA NZ’s operational emissions for 2021 were 617.83 tCOe (carbon dioxide equivalent), with the top emissions sources consisting of electricity and natural gas (office buildings) and petrol (fleet leased vehicles). Current projects to reduce operational emissions include improving efficiency in buildings and transitioning to hybrid vehicles.

“Our reduction commitments are also backed up through further action as we align with Science Based Target Initiatives (SBTi) and the incoming Aotearoa New Zealand Climate Standards which will include measuring the emissions of our investment portfolio.

“We are proud to be committed to a lower carbon future for Aotearoa and globally, and supporting New Zealanders to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” concludes Nick.

© Scoop Media

