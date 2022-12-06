Santa Is On Track To Deliver More Letters Than Ever Before - With NZ Post & Write To Santa

NZ Post has been working with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters this Christmas.

“Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for tamariki to receive a response in te reo Māori or English. We’re proud to say that this year Hana Kōkō (Santa) is on track to send even more letters than in 2021 and we still have three weeks to go,” says Marcomms Specialist, Helen Southern.

“Last year we helped Santa respond to almost 100,000 letters. Popular items on Kiwi kids’ lists were remote control cars, followed closely by cuddly toys. Hana Kōkō has also received some quirky requests this year, including pleas for real life elves to be delivered, hoverboards and even a whole helicopter.”

NZ Post’s interactive website allows children to send Santa an online letter– as well as having special access to Santa’s HoHoHomepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen toNorth PoleFM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

While the deadline has passed to have physicalpostcardresponses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Thursday 22 December and will receive an email response.Email responses take 24 hours from when youronlineletteris sent,and you can choose to have your reply in tereoMāoriorEnglish.

To make and send a digital postcard, visitwww.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

© Scoop Media