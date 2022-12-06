Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Santa Is On Track To Deliver More Letters Than Ever Before - With NZ Post & Write To Santa

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 11:52 am
Press Release: NZ Post

 

NZ Post has been working with Santa and his elves, to ensure Kiwi kids receive a response to their letters this Christmas.

“Once again, NZ Post is offering the magical connection of Writing to Santa and for tamariki to receive a response in te reo Māori or English. We’re proud to say that this year Hana Kōkō (Santa) is on track to send even more letters than in 2021 and we still have three weeks to go,” says Marcomms Specialist, Helen Southern.

“Last year we helped Santa respond to almost 100,000 letters. Popular items on Kiwi kids’ lists were remote control cars, followed closely by cuddly toys. Hana Kōkō has also received some quirky requests this year, including pleas for real life elves to be delivered, hoverboards and even a whole helicopter.”

NZ Post’s interactive website allows children to send Santa an online letter– as well as having special access to Santa’s HoHoHomepage, where kids can read Santa’s emails, play games, listen toNorth PoleFM and browse Santa’s holiday snaps too.

While the deadline has passed to have physicalpostcardresponses received in the mail from Santa, Kiwi kids can still send Santa an online message up until 5:00pm, Thursday 22 December and will receive an email response.Email responses take 24 hours from when youronlineletteris sent,and you can choose to have your reply in tereoMāoriorEnglish.

To make and send a digital postcard, visitwww.nzpost.co.nz/writetosanta

© Scoop Media

Find more from NZ Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 