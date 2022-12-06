Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Shaun The Sheep Joins The Flock At Rotorua’s Agrodome

Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 4:29 pm
Press Release: Agrodome


ROTORUA 6 DECEMBER 2022: Rotorua’s Agrodome has a new addition to the flock – a cheeky and mischievous little sheep who is famous around the globe.

Movie and TV star Shaun the sheep is here in Aotearoa! He’s on his long awaited OE and after a whirlwind tour of the country has arrived at his new home.

The Agrodome is a long way from his Mossy Bottom Farm home in England but Shaun is excitedly settling in with his new woolly mates and pal Bitzer.

Agrodome General Manager David Blackmore says, “Shaun is an iconic and lovable sheep and we’re looking forward to welcoming families to the Agrodome to meet him. I’m sure Shaun’s antics, jokes and pranks that he’s renowned for will keep everyone amused.

“It’s been a tough few years for everyone and we’re excited to bring Shaun’s fun and hijinks to the Agrodome and adding to our farm experience and lots of smiles to peoples’ faces.”

Ever since hitting the screen back in 1995’s Wallace and Gromit short “A Close Shave,” Shaun’s been a valued part of his Aardman creator family, stealing the hearts of everyone he bleats — err, meets.

You’ll get to meet Shaun at the Agrodome, watch episodes of Shaun the Sheep in the dome and take home your own Shaun from the souvenir shop. And there will be even more Shaun adventures and antics next year.

The Agrodome is an icon in itself. A working farm it’s located on the outskirts of Rotorua and offers an interactive farm experience; with a nursery of baby animals, farm tours, shearing shows, adventure playground and a cafe. It’s been offering Kiwis and overseas tourists an authentic ‘hands on’ experiential farm experience for 40 years.

For more information about the Agrodome click here ; and come and see Shaun at the Agrodome Locals Day on Sunday December 11.

