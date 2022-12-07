Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transport Sector ‘Encouraged’ But Not Convinced By Promise To Revisit Extension Of Transport Support Package

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:59 pm
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

The transport sector is "encouraged" but not convinced by Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s promise to revisit a possible extension of the Government’s transport support package.

The sector is calling for certainty before Christmas.

"Most Kiwis don’t realise it, but if the Government doesn’t extend the package it will end on 31st January. The cost to fill their car will increase $10 to $15 overnight, the cost of catching a bus or a train will double, and their road user charges will increase 36%."

Transporting New Zealand said that with inflation projected to increase to 7.5% in the new year, taking away the transport package could increase inflation to 8%, at a time when families and businesses can least afford rising costs.

"This is the one direct way the Government can ease cost of living rises for New Zealanders. Nobody should be fooled that a recent reduction in fuel costs is an end to volatility at the fuel pump or with any of their other household costs."

Transporting New Zealand has released figures that show that to remove the support package, a 45 plus tonne truck and trailer traveling 100,000 km, would cost an additional $21,000 to operate.

"That additional cost will go straight onto the cost of groceries and consumer goods, and everything that is being carried by a truck, as those costs have to be passed on. This will hit all consumers and businesses as trucks carry 93% of freight."

Nick Leggett says that the package should continue until inflation has dropped below 6%.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>


Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>




Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 