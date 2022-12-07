Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Preferred Capital Instrument For Mutual Banks Identified

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

Following a public consultation, we have identified our preferred policy option for mutual banks to issue capital instruments.

In December 2019, we published the final decisions from the Capital Review, which focused on improving the quality and quantity of capital banks are required to have. A key decision from the Review was to require banks to have larger buffers of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, which is the highest quality of capital and the most effective at supporting financial stability. This helps reduce the risk of having to deal with the negative economic and social costs associated with bank failure in New Zealand.

One unresolved issue from the Capital Review was a request for a capital instrument for mutual banks which could qualify as CET1 capital. Mutual banks, which are collectively owned by their members (or customers), are currently limited in their options to raise CET1 capital due to their mutual structure. This impacts the mutual banking sector’s ability to grow and compete with other, non-mutual banks that do not face similar constraints.

In response to this issue, we consulted on two possible options for a mutual capital instrument from March to June 2022.

“We have had positive engagement with the industry on this issue, and we thank them for their feedback,” Director of Prudential Policy Kate Le Quesne says.

Following consideration of the feedback received, we are proceeding with our preferred option — a Mutual Equity Tier 1 (MET1) capital instrument. This new instrument will provide mutually owned banks with more flexibility for raising capital and will support our financial stability objectives by aligning shareholders’ financial interests with the performance of the bank, Ms Le Quesne says.

This option balances our policy objective of providing mutual banks with another avenue to raise CET1 capital, with our overarching financial stability objectives.

We have now published an ‘exposure draft’ of the amended Banking Prudential Regulations for further feedback. We are inviting submissions from all interested parties until 31 March 2023.

We have also published a document detailing our response to submissions received on our consultation, and a regulatory impact assessment that details our policy process and analysis behind this decision.

How to make a submission

We are inviting submissions on the Capital Instruments for Mutual Banks 'exposure draft' consultation until 31 March 2023.

More information

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Privacy Commissioner: Considers Action On Ransomware Attack
There has been a cyber security incident involving a ransomware attack on Mercury IT. Mercury IT provides a wide range of IT services to customers across New Zealand. This is an evolving situation... More>>

Statistics: Building Activity Continues To Rise
The volume of building activity in New Zealand rose 3.8 percent in the September 2022 quarter, compared with the June 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat
The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence... More>>



Science Media Centre: Major Makeover For NZ Science System – Expert Reaction
The system that supports our researchers and innovators is set for an overhaul, with the release of the “Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways” white paper. The blueprint will reshape Aotearoa’s research... More>>



Fletcher Building: Winstone Wallboards To Adjust Pricing Model And Remove Retroactive Rebates
Fletcher Building notes that the Commerce Commission will release its Final Report into the Building Products Market Study today. We also note that the Commission has previously expressed views about the continued use of certain types of rebates... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 