South Pacific’s Largest Solar Power Plant Opens In Tonga
In the presence of Their Majesties King Tupou
VI & Queen Nanasipau’u, The
King & Queen of The Kingdom of Tonga,
Tonga’s new 6MW solar power plant
was officially launched today at Fualu, Tongatapu by Prime
Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, Hon.
Hu’akavameiliku. Implemented by
New Zealand company Sunergise, alongside Tonga Power
Limited, the Sunergise Tongatapu Solar Farm will assist the
Government of Tonga’s plans towards reducing the
country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels, reducing
energy costs and achieving renewable energy
targets.
The Sunergise Tongatapu Solar Farm is the largest in the South Pacific. It was built as part of a power purchase agreement between Sunergise New Zealand Limited, a Todd Corporation solar company and Tonga Power Limited, with support from the Asian Development Bank.
The Solar Farm is capable of
producing 6.9MWp of renewable power, helping lower power
costs to Tonga and producing enough renewable energy to
offset 18% of Tongatapu’s current diesel-powered
generation.
Comprising three interconnected
2.3MWp ground mounted solar arrays in western Tongatapu, the
construction phase successfully met the extreme challenges
presented by the 2022 Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha'apai volcanic
eruption and resulting tsunami, as well as the COVID-19
pandemic.
Local Tongan civil,
mechanical and electrical sub-contractors were engaged to
work under the supervision of Sunergise engineering
subsidiary Clay Energy and accounted for up to 70% of the
construction labour for the project. As a result, Tongan
companies also developed extensive experience in the
construction of large solar power plants, increasing
Tonga’s in-country renewable energy skills
capacity.
Equipment selection and system design, for all three sites, was based on the need for longevity, climate resilience and ease of maintenance, given the maritime environment and tropical conditions at Tongatapu.
Producing energy since August this year,
and providing power for up to 10,336 households, the Solar
Farm is helping The Government of Tonga pursue its National
Energy Roadmap plans to see up to 70% of Tongatapu’s
electricity generation sourced from renewables by the end of
2025.
Prime Minister, Hon. Hu’akavameiliku announced at the launch, “The successful completion of the Sunergise’s 6MW Independent Power Producer solar generation
system today, demonstrates the major role renewable energy independent power producers play towards achieving our 70% target by end of year 2025. Although, the majority of our renewable generation sites are from donor partners who are with us here today, Tonga will also need to pursue the partnership and collaborations from independent power producers.”
Sunergise Chief Operating Officer, David Mulholland said, “Sunergise has a long history in the Pacific and is aligned with the Kingdom of Tonga’s inspirational vision for a cleaner future with renewable energy.”
Mr Mulholland added, “Getting to this point, through COVID-19 lockdowns and a devastating tsunami is testament to the dedication and skills of our people and partners in Tonga.
“During the pandemic, we were
fortunate to be granted one of the first exemptions for
non-residents to assist with the scaling up and training of
the local workforce. Then the devastating submarine volcano
and tsunami hit. While we were greatly concerned for the
people of Tonga, when communications were finally
reestablished the teams from Sunergise, Clay Energy, Tonga
Power just got on and got the job
done.”
Sunergise is the leading developer and operator of solar generation in the Pacific Islands and has delivered over 20MW of solar power implementations in New Zealand, Fiji, Tonga and the South Pacific.