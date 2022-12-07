Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Food Delivery Platform Flies Into Summer With Red Bull Flugtag

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Menulog

Online food delivery service Menulog is partnering with Red Bull to kick start summer at Red Bull Flugtag, the iconic flying machine event returning to New Zealand for the first time in 17 years.

Red Bull Flugtag, German for “Flying Day”, will see more than 30 brave and brainy teams launch their homemade flying crafts off a purpose-built platform over water at Wynyard Quarter on December 10.

The partnership with Red Bull comes on the back of Menulog ramping up brand awareness and making a significant investment this year with its first marketing campaign in New Zealand fronted by global superstar Katy Perry.

Simon Cheng, Director of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand, says Menulog really values opportunities like Red Bull Flugtag to help build brand awareness while also supporting the local economy.

“This year we have made a significant investment in increasing our brand visibility and awareness and Red Bull Flugtag is another example of that. As competition in the local food delivery sector continues to increase, supporting local and growing brand awareness is key for Menulog.

“Red Bull Flugtag is the ideal occasion to do this with a captive audience at Wynyard Quarter – and the fun, slightly crazy event fits perfectly with Menulog’s focus on celebrating the joy of food delivery.”

The Delivery Diver

As well as being a key event sponsor, Menulog’s New Zealand-based team has created a customised flying craft nicknamed The Delivery Diver with designers Dominic Oldrey and Greg Skinner from Rollercoaster Design.

Piloted by Auckland Business Development Manager, Kush Vyoli, The Delivery Diver will be going for gold on event day alongside the many other madcap competitors.

“The fact that Kush is prepared to throw himself off a wharf in the name of Red Bull Flugtag says a lot about the commitment of our New Zealand team,” says Cheng.

Ongoing growth and demand

Menulog launched its full delivery service in New Zealand in January 2021. Since then, the platform has grown to cover 88 cities and towns from the Bay of Islands to Invercargill servicing 85% of New Zealand’s population.

© Scoop Media

