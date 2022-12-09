Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Elite Women Recognition For Two Wynn Williams Partners

Friday, 9 December 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Wynn Williams

Wynn Williams’ partners Charlene Sell and Hayley Buckley join a select group of female lawyers recognised by NZ Lawyer in its Elite Women List for 2022.

Selected for their outstanding professional abilities and the high regard in which they are held by their peers, the women are also recognised for carving a new path for the younger generations.

Christchurch-based Sell leads the Firm’s Commercial and Property team. Aside from her leadership qualities, NZ Lawyer noted the work she does in the community as a Trustee of Graeme Dingle Foundation.

Auckland-based Buckley leads the Corporate Advisory and Transactions team and is dedicated to mentoring young women into early leadership roles. She is a true champion for diversity and inclusion in the business community and enabled the Firm’s sponsorship of the country’s first ever Kahakura Business Dinner during Pride Week 2022. Her influence on the achievement of women reaches farther than the Wynn Williams’ workplace with her tireless advocacy for quality education for all young women of Aotearoa.

Wynn Williams’ National Managing Partner Philip Maw says it is no surprise that both have received this accolade.

“While Charlene and Hayley are both exemplary lawyers in their respective practice areas, it’s their work above and beyond the day-to-day that sets them apart. From mentoring within the Firm to their contribution to charity at a governance level, they embody what it means to be an Elite Women,” says Maw.

53% of partners within the Firm are women – one of the highest in the industry.

