Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Tuesday 13 December 2022.

The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.

The new weights will be applied from tomorrow, 13 December. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:



Currency Symbol Old weight New weight Chinese yuan CNY 0.2704 0.2564 Australian dollar AUD 0.1729 0.1655 United States dollar USD 0.1357 0.1378 Euro zone euro EUR 0.1005 0.0983 Japanese yen JPY 0.0568 0.0610 Singapore dollar SGD 0.0447 0.0537 South Korean won KRW 0.0353 0.0434 United Kingdom pound GBP 0.0322 0.0307 Thai baht THB 0.0284 0.0294 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.0205 0.0230 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0185 0.0203 Taiwanese dollar TWD 0.0181 0.0202 Vietnamese dong VND 0.0164 0.0159 Indian rupee INR 0.0174 0.0132 Canadian dollar CAD 0.0127 0.0130 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.0122 0.0112 Philippines peso PHP 0.0073 0.0071 Scaling factor 77.1060 77.2121



Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.

