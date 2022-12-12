Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index

Monday, 12 December 2022, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Tuesday 13 December 2022.

The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.

The new weights will be applied from tomorrow, 13 December. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:
 

CurrencySymbolOld weightNew weight
Chinese yuanCNY0.27040.2564
Australian dollarAUD0.17290.1655
United States dollarUSD0.13570.1378
Euro zone euroEUR0.10050.0983
Japanese yenJPY0.05680.0610
Singapore dollarSGD0.04470.0537
South Korean wonKRW0.03530.0434
United Kingdom poundGBP0.03220.0307
Thai bahtTHB0.02840.0294
Malaysian ringgitMYR0.02050.0230
Indonesian rupiahIDR0.01850.0203
Taiwanese dollarTWD0.01810.0202
Vietnamese dongVND0.01640.0159
Indian rupeeINR0.01740.0132
Canadian dollarCAD0.01270.0130
Hong Kong dollarHKD0.01220.0112
Philippines pesoPHP0.00730.0071
Scaling factor 77.106077.2121


Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.

