Updated Weights For Trade-Weighted Index
The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Tuesday 13 December 2022.
The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.
The new weights will
be applied from tomorrow, 13 December. The historical
calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new
weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply
for the next 12 months are:
|Currency
|Symbol
|Old weight
|New weight
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.2704
|0.2564
|Australian dollar
|AUD
|0.1729
|0.1655
|United States dollar
|USD
|0.1357
|0.1378
|Euro zone euro
|EUR
|0.1005
|0.0983
|Japanese yen
|JPY
|0.0568
|0.0610
|Singapore dollar
|SGD
|0.0447
|0.0537
|South Korean won
|KRW
|0.0353
|0.0434
|United Kingdom pound
|GBP
|0.0322
|0.0307
|Thai baht
|THB
|0.0284
|0.0294
|Malaysian ringgit
|MYR
|0.0205
|0.0230
|Indonesian rupiah
|IDR
|0.0185
|0.0203
|Taiwanese dollar
|TWD
|0.0181
|0.0202
|Vietnamese dong
|VND
|0.0164
|0.0159
|Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0174
|0.0132
|Canadian dollar
|CAD
|0.0127
|0.0130
|Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0.0122
|0.0112
|Philippines peso
|PHP
|0.0073
|0.0071
|Scaling factor
|77.1060
|77.2121
Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.