Quality And Relevant Data Supports Decision-making

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Statistics need to be relevant and current to maintain public trust and confidence, and should reflect the society, economy, and environment in Aotearoa that we are trying to measure, Stats NZ said today.

“We know that customers make important decisions using our insights and statistics so high-quality data is important to them and us,” Insights and Statistics Deputy Government Statistician Rachael Milicich said.

“Decisions that affect interest rates, health funding, and even where to build schools all rely on independent and trusted data from Stats NZ.”

