L’OR Announces Continued Sponsorship Of ASB Classic

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: ASB Classic

Having taken an enforced break of iconic events, it’s pretty exciting to know that we will be reunited with all the fun, fashion, aces, love and hosting that the ASB Tennis Classic has always been known for.

L’OR Is once again serving up perfect shots of coffee, taste and glamour at the ASB Tennis Classic by bringing back the Maison de L’OR which promises Tennis lovers an immersive, luxury experience and ultimate spot to relax and enjoy the excitement.

“We had such a successful introduction to the ASB Tennis Classic in 2020 and we’re thrilled to bring the world of L’OR Espresso back to NZ’s premier sporting event,” says Holly Booth from L’OR. “We are excited about the player line up, the ability to watch incredible sportsmanship while enjoying indulgent food and superb coffee, the perfect accompaniment to the on and off court action that the ASB Classic has provided over the years.”

Maison de L’OR will be the premium location to secure delicious French treats at the ASB Classic while watching the pros battle it out on the court. Whether it’s a croque monsieur or espresso martini, this is the place to indulge in French fare.

Think you’ve got what it takes to create your own coffee masterpiece? Check out the L’OR Espresso Gallery, where you can decorate your coffee with a range of boutique ingredients and designs – spot prizes are on offer to those who share their creations on social media and tag @lorespressonz.

Iced coffees cool you down during the heat of the day, and French pastries give you a sweet boost to keep you energised through the night. But if you need a break from the action, grab some friends and relax in front of the big screen, Maison de L’OR has the best seats in the house.

Maison de L’OR will be located the tournament’s entertainment precinct, The Serve.

Maison de L’OR at the ASB Classic can be accessed by all tickets and ground pass holders.

The L’OR & ASB Classic Sponsorship campaign will run across TV, programmatic OOH and social.

For more details refer to www.asbclassic.co.nz or www.lorespresso.co.nz

