State Of Volunteering In Aotearoa 2022: Healthy But Room To Improve

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

State of Volunteering in Aotearoa 2022: healthy but room to improveOrganisations are urged to create welcoming spaces for volunteers where everyone who wants to can volunteer on their own terms.

Volunteering New Zealand has today released its flagship bi-annual State of Volunteering in Aotearoa New Zealand 2022 report. It shows that despite the challenges to community organisations and volunteers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the state of volunteering in Aotearoa is generally healthy.

However, organisations and decision-makers can do more to remove unreasonable barriers to make volunteering more accessible and inclusive.

“Many volunteers told us they only wished to volunteer for organisations that matched their values, where their skills were valued and they were treated with dignity. A welcoming, inclusive and accessible volunteering environment will be conducive to attracting and retaining a diversity of volunteers,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

Government and other funders are also encouraged to invest in volunteering infrastructure and technology. The State of Volunteering report found that organisations with electronic volunteer management systems were less likely to have experienced severe disruption from the Covid pandemic.

“Strategic investment in infrastructure, capacity and capability will pay huge dividends in the ability of the sector to overcome challenges, such as Covid, and contribute to wellbeing and strong communities,” Michelle Kitney says.

The State of Volunteering 2022 report is available here.

