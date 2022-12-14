Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Update On Bank Disclosure Statements Assurance Reports

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 9:50 am
Press Release: Reserve Bank

On 8 September 2022, we announced that we had made changes to the assurance reports that are required to accompany registered banks’ public disclosure statements. The changes come into force for disclosure statements with reporting dates starting from 31 December 2022.

We have now published updated versions of the ‘working copies’ of the disclosure Orders in Council that we provide for convenience on our website. You can find these here: Disclosure requirements - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)

Read more detail on the changes here: Assurance reports on bank disclosure statements - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)
 

© Scoop Media

