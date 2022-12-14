Auckland Zoo’s New Partner Helping To Grow Our Conservation Mahi

Auckland Zoo is delighted to announce New Zealand family-owned business Barfoot & Thompson as a new principal partner.

Barfoot & Thompson is sponsoring the Zoo’s upcoming exhibition ‘100 Years: Celebrating a century of wild life at Auckland Zoo’ (opening on its centenary, 16 December), and is also the principal partner of the Auckland Zoo Conservation Fund (AZCF) Small Grants programme – helping threatened wildlife here in Aotearoa and around the world.

“Thanks to the fantastic support of Barfoot & Thompson, and in recognition of our centenary, today we launch an AZCF small grants round to support conservation initiatives that will help save some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most threatened fauna and flora species,” says Auckland Zoo director, Kevin Buley.

Like the Zoo, Barfoot & Thompson, who will soon celebrate their own centenary, have a long history here in Tāmaki Makarau and a love for our city and our diverse communities, and so we’re very excited and proud to be moving into our next century in partnership with them. This partnership comes to us at a vitally important time in our history, where our role as a good modern zoo in helping to tackle the biodiversity crisis we are currently experiencing on our planet has never been more critical.”

Barfoot & Thompson Managing Director Peter Thompson says the company loves supporting initiatives that help make Auckland a great place to live and is excited to partner with a local organisation that’s focussed on helping its community and wildlife to thrive.

“Many Aucklanders have fond memories with family and friends at the Zoo, expanding their knowledge and love of wildlife, and being inspired to take better care of our amazing natural environment.

“As we look forward to marking our own 100 years of business in Auckland, it is our privilege to support Auckland Zoo in a way that not only helps celebrate their impact in the city over the past century, but also contributes to the work of the organisation and other hard-working conservationists in the years to come.”

‘Saving New Zealand’s 100(and 50) most threatened species - or thereabouts!’

Auckland Zoo’s head of animal care and conservation, Richard Gibson, says: “Focussing on Aotearoa New Zealand’s most threatened and over-looked species is the perfect way to recognise our hundredth year and DOC’s Threatened Species Strategy provides a useful summary to the threats and conservation needs of many of those species.”

“Since establishing our Small Grants programme in 2012, we’ve helped kickstart dozens of innovative conservation projects here in Aotearoa and around the world. In this 100 percent New Zealand round of grants, we’re hoping to help some of our rarest and poorly known or unsupported species for which these grants could make a significant difference to their recovery.

“We’re really looking for projects focussing on imperilled plants, invertebrates, freshwater fishes, and herpetofauna (frogs and lizards) that are just as important and deserving of conservation attention as more high-profile conservation rockstars like kiwi and kākāpō,” says Richard.

Applications are invited via the Zoo’s website, closing on Friday 10 February 2023.

