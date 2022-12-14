Chapman Tripp Assists Fonterra With Nestlé Partnership To Develop Net Zero Carbon Dairy Farm

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have advised Fonterra on its new partnership arrangements with Nestlé, designed to help reduce New Zealand’s on-farm emissions and help both companies accelerate progress towards their greenhouse gas emission goals. The initiative includes a five year project to develop a commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm, to be run with co-partner Dairy Trust Taranaki.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by partners Alana Lampitt and Kelly McFadzien, and senior solicitor Dan Chan.

Alana says, “This initiative is a first for New Zealand. Agricultural emissions are a large part of New Zealand’s emissions profile; tackling them will require fresh thinking, including innovative on-farm solutions. It’s great to work with clients who are blazing a trail and looking for solutions that can be adopted across the industry.”

A demonstration farm will examine all aspects of farm operations, from cow nutrition to sequestering carbon, with the aim of cutting emissions by 30% by mid-2027, and a 10 year ambition of reaching net zero carbon emissions. Lessons learned will be shared across the dairy industry, with the goal of ultimately mainstreaming on-farm practices that will reduce the climate impact of the industry.

© Scoop Media

