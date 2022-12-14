Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chapman Tripp Assists Fonterra With Nestlé Partnership To Develop Net Zero Carbon Dairy Farm

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 10:33 am
Press Release: Chapman Tripp

Chapman Tripp is pleased to have advised Fonterra on its new partnership arrangements with Nestlé, designed to help reduce New Zealand’s on-farm emissions and help both companies accelerate progress towards their greenhouse gas emission goals. The initiative includes a five year project to develop a commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm, to be run with co-partner Dairy Trust Taranaki.

The Chapman Tripp team was led by partners Alana Lampitt and Kelly McFadzien, and senior solicitor Dan Chan.

Alana says, “This initiative is a first for New Zealand. Agricultural emissions are a large part of New Zealand’s emissions profile; tackling them will require fresh thinking, including innovative on-farm solutions. It’s great to work with clients who are blazing a trail and looking for solutions that can be adopted across the industry.”

A demonstration farm will examine all aspects of farm operations, from cow nutrition to sequestering carbon, with the aim of cutting emissions by 30% by mid-2027, and a 10 year ambition of reaching net zero carbon emissions. Lessons learned will be shared across the dairy industry, with the goal of ultimately mainstreaming on-farm practices that will reduce the climate impact of the industry.

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


