Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Dos And Don’ts Of Christmas Closedowns

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Edwards Law

Tips for managing closedowns, public holidays, and employee leave this summer.

With the Christmas holidays fast approaching, we thought it would be helpful to answer some key questions that are often asked by employers at this festive (and somewhat hectic) time of year. Auckland Employment Lawyer, Madeleine Lister, offers up essential insights and answers to ensure that everyone goes into this holiday season as informed as possible.

Christmas Closedown Q&A:

Q. Can an employer enforce a closedown over the Christmas break?

A. Yes, an employer can closedown operations and require an employee to take their annual leave at a particular time each year. For most employers this occurs over the Christmas and New Year period, generally running for two – three weeks. An employer must give employees at least 14 days’ notice in writing that a closedown period will be enforced. Ideally, this would be referred to in employment agreements as well.

Q. Can an employer operate more than one closedown period in a year?

A. An employer can only enforce a closedown once within a 12-month period (although an employer can have different closedown periods across different parts of their business). However, this does not stop an employer from asking their employees to take leave (by agreement) over the Christmas break. Most employees will want to take some sort of a holiday, albeit perhaps not a full two – three weeks.

Q. Can an employee be forced to take unpaid annual leave during a closedown?

A. Yes, employees can be required to ‘discontinue their work’ (i.e. to take unpaid leave) provided they are given at least 14 days’ written notice of the requirement. An employer may also agree to let employees take annual leave in advance to cover the closedown period.

Q. Can an employer force an employee to take annual leave outside of a closedown period?

A. In the first instance, employers and employees must attempt to reach an agreement on when annual leave will be taken. Good faith obligations are very important here! Where an agreement cannot be reached, an employer can require an employee to take annual leave at a particular time by giving the employee 14 days’ written notice.

Q. What are the public holiday nuances to be aware of this summer?

A. Because Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the holiday will be observed on Tuesday 27 December 2022. New Year’s Day also falls on a Sunday so the holiday will be observed on Tuesday 3 January 2023. This means that:

where an employee usually works Monday to Friday, they will get the observed holidays as paid public holidays

where an employee usually works weekends, they will get the real Christmas and New Year’s Day as paid public holidays.

Our December 2020 article provides an in-depth guide on how to pay employees for working on a public holiday: https://edwardslaw.co.nz/top-tips-for-the-christmas-period/.

Q. What happens where a public holiday falls during a closedown?

A. Where a public holiday falls on a day when an employee is already on annual leave due to a closedown period, that day doesn’t count as an annual leave day (aka, it should not be deducted from an employee’s annual leave balance), provided that it would have been an otherwise working day for the employee if there was no closedown.

Q. With COVID numbers expected to peak over Christmas, what happens if an employee gets sick during the Christmas holidays?

A. During a closedown, if the day on which an employee is sick is an otherwise working day for the employee (but for the closedown), they are entitled to paid sick leave rather than drawing on their annual leave balance. However, where an employee is on annual leave outside of a closedown period and they become sick, there is no mandatory obligation on the employer to allow the employee to take sick leave. That said, a fair and reasonable employer might still allow sick leave to be taken, if the employee supplies a medical certificate or proof of a positive COVID test etc.

Edwards Law employs dedicated Employment Lawyers throughout New Zealand. If you have any questions about your upcoming holiday/closedown obligations, give them a call today. 
 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Edwards Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>



Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies
New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 