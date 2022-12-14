Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Feds Backs Telethon To Feed Everyone For Christmas

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Federated Farmers is backing The Big Feed, an event calling on farmers and growers to donate one million meals worth of the nutritious food they produce to food banks during a telethon event livestreamed tomorrow.

The Big Feed will be livestreamed via social media on Thursday December 15 at 6am, and runs until 7.30 pm.

During the telethon farmers and growers can pledge to donate livestock, milk and other produce.

‘We support the idea no-one should have to go without nutrient-rich food in a farming country like New Zealand,’ Federated Farmers national president Andrew Hoggard says.

‘Farmers are used to looking out for their neighbours. We’re all one wider rural community at the end of the day so supporting this event is a no-brainer for Feds.’

Access to proper nutrition underpins physical and mental health. A recent study showed at least one in five Kiwi children live without sufficient access to nutritious food 1.

Federated Farmers vice president Wayne Langford will host The Big Feed alongside former TV reporter and wellbeing advocate Matt Chisholm as they cross live to over 100 farms, businesses and food banks around New Zealand.

‘We farmers grapple with problems and challenges that seldom, if ever, trouble our fellow urban Kiwis but putting nutritious food on the table isn’t usually one of them. Wayne says.

‘Sadly, the same can’t be said for some families in our towns and cities - especially around Christmas time.’

To find out more visit www.meattheneed.org. Anyone who wishes to support The Big Feed can donate $3 by texting FEED to 206.

 

1: Urlich, J., Kira, G., and Wham, C. (2022). Māmā ki Tama: Feeding Families in a Food Insecure Environment: A Qualitative Study. Medical Sciences Forum 9(1):13.

