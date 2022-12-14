WITBN Promotes Indigenous Stories To New Audiences And Platforms

The World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network has held a successful meeting in Uluru, Australia and confirmed its strategic priorities for 2023.





Pictured from left to right: Magaitan Lhkatafatu - TITV, Tanya Denning-Orman - NITV, Shane Taurima - Whakaata Māori, Monika Ille - APTN and Johan Ailo Kalstad –NRK Sápmi

"WITBN will share and co-create content across news, current affairs, entertainment, and reality formats that will showcase Indigenous storytelling across global platforms and to new audiences," said WITBN Chair Shane Taurima.

Media leaders from Whakaata Māori (Aotearoa New Zealand), APTN (Canada), NRK Sápmi (Norway), TITV (Taiwan) and NITV (Australia) met in person this week to develop initiatives that will extend the reach of Indigenous stories to new audiences and platforms.

"WITBN unifies Indigenous broadcasters worldwide to retain and grow our Indigenous languages and cultures and promote Indigenous storytelling," said Mr Taurima.

WITBN was in Uluru to mark the tenth anniversary of NITV delivering free to air television in Australia.

"We congratulate NITV on reaching this significant and momentous milestone. They have changed the media landscape in Australia by telling stories, by, for and about Indigenous and first nations peoples," said Shane Taurima.

Senior news and content executives from the WITBN networks will continue to work together over the next few months with the aim of bringing new Indigenous content to audiences in 2023.

"This is the beginning of a concerted effort to amplify Indigenous voices and perspectives across the globe," said Mr Taurima.

WITBN also extends an invitation to other Indigenous broadcasters to join the network.

"WITBN is open to Indigenous media broadcasters that promote Indigenous storytelling through Indigenous languages, cultures and stories. There is so much to be gained by being part of our alliance. We share content and knowledge, and we present a united and strong Indigenous media voice," said Shane Taurima.

Mr Taurima has been confirmed as the permanent Chair of WITBN. His term will end in April 2024.

© Scoop Media

