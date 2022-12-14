Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

WITBN Promotes Indigenous Stories To New Audiences And Platforms

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 3:41 pm
Press Release: Maori Television Service

The World Indigenous Television Broadcasters Network has held a successful meeting in Uluru, Australia and confirmed its strategic priorities for 2023.


Pictured from left to right: Magaitan Lhkatafatu - TITV, Tanya Denning-Orman - NITV, Shane Taurima - Whakaata Māori, Monika Ille - APTN and Johan Ailo Kalstad –NRK Sápmi

"WITBN will share and co-create content across news, current affairs, entertainment, and reality formats that will showcase Indigenous storytelling across global platforms and to new audiences," said WITBN Chair Shane Taurima.

Media leaders from Whakaata Māori (Aotearoa New Zealand), APTN (Canada), NRK Sápmi (Norway), TITV (Taiwan) and NITV (Australia) met in person this week to develop initiatives that will extend the reach of Indigenous stories to new audiences and platforms.

"WITBN unifies Indigenous broadcasters worldwide to retain and grow our Indigenous languages and cultures and promote Indigenous storytelling," said Mr Taurima.

WITBN was in Uluru to mark the tenth anniversary of NITV delivering free to air television in Australia.

"We congratulate NITV on reaching this significant and momentous milestone. They have changed the media landscape in Australia by telling stories, by, for and about Indigenous and first nations peoples," said Shane Taurima.

Senior news and content executives from the WITBN networks will continue to work together over the next few months with the aim of bringing new Indigenous content to audiences in 2023.

"This is the beginning of a concerted effort to amplify Indigenous voices and perspectives across the globe," said Mr Taurima.

WITBN also extends an invitation to other Indigenous broadcasters to join the network.

"WITBN is open to Indigenous media broadcasters that promote Indigenous storytelling through Indigenous languages, cultures and stories. There is so much to be gained by being part of our alliance. We share content and knowledge, and we present a united and strong Indigenous media voice," said Shane Taurima.

Mr Taurima has been confirmed as the permanent Chair of WITBN. His term will end in April 2024.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Maori Television Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 