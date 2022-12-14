Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CleverTap Appoints Samer Saad As Regional Sales Director For META Region

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 6:02 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

CleverTap, the World's #1 Retention Cloud today announced the appointment of Samer Saad as the Regional Sales Director for its META Region and will be based out of Dubai.

Samer has over a decade of experience in building and scaling sales teams across the MEA region. He joins from Appsflyer, where he was the Regional Manager for the MEA region and has led partnership sales and agency roles across Criteo and Yahoo!. As CleverTap increases its focus into META Region, it has ensured the local presence of all sub functions that are needed locally to scale the business, and Samer will lead the mandate to scale the growth charter.

"We are all excited to have Samer onboard! With 120+ existing customers in the region, we have a robust foundation to further scale in the region. I am confident that Samer will help us embark on the next phase of our growth journey in the META region," said Vikrant Chowdhary, Chief Growth Officer, CleverTap.

"I am thrilled to join CleverTap as it has emerged as the global leader in the retention cloud category. The SaaS industry is one of the most promising across the world, and I am looking forward to being a part of the CleverTap journey, in becoming the preferred retention cloud partner for all digital native brands in the META region," said Samer Saad, Regional Sales Director, META, CleverTap.

