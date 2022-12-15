3 Beers For Christmas From Small Gods





Small Gods - Magi

Small Gods brewery in Auckland has created the perfect gift for beer lovers this Christmas with their trilogy of festive-themed beers. The Chocolate Rum Ball Imperial Stout, Sticky Date Quadrupel, and Figgy Pudding Oatwine are packed with traditional Christmassy ingredients and feature artwork inspired by the Three Wise Men. These dessert beers are a hearty treat, with all natural flavours.

Balthazar / Chocolate Rum Ball Imperial Stout - 9.8% - 440ml Can





Balthazar is a rich and decadent Chocolate Rum Ball Imperial Stout. A complex base of 7 different grains was enhanced by lashings of molasses and boiled for 4 hours to create a viscous and unctuous body. Generous doses of Dark Rum, Cocoa, and Vanilla were added along with subtle measures of Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger and Cloves to emulate a spiced rum chocolate truffle.



Gaspar / Figgy Pudding Oatwine - 9.7% - 440ml Can

Gaspar is a Figgy Pudding Oatwine. This rare and indulgent beer style is packed with 4 different varieties of oats supported by a rich malt base, heavy in caramel malts. To this base we added buckets of house made fig puree and a luxurious dose of silky golden syrup, to create a smooth, soft beer laden with characters of dried fruit, sticky toffee and dark treacle.

Melchior / Sticky Date Quadrupel - 9.6% - 440ml Can



Melchior is a Sticky Date Belgian Quadrupel. Brewed using 100% Belgian malts and a house blended combination of Belgian yeasts to create a modern take on an ancient and traditional style. In place of the usual candi sugar we loaded this beer with pails of gooey date syrup to add a rich dark fruit note. The result is a complex, fruity and lightly spiced Belgian ale with a warming boozy finish.



Small Gods is Luke White and Matt Eats who have day jobs running the online craft beer store Beer Jerk. It is different kind of brewery. Matt & Luke spend a lot of time reading and discussing concepts, history, stories and flavour experiences. Inspiration comes from everywhere - be it a cocktail, a poem, a drag performance, a dessert, or a statue of some goats in Myer's Park. Producing very small batches that sell out fast, they only use the highest quality ingredients and have released 36 one-off beers in the past 2 years.

The artwork and design for these unique Magi beers is by Small Gods’ Luke White. The trilogy is available now in 440ml cans and can be purchased at BeerJerk.co.nz. These one-of-a-kind Christmas beers were brewed in small batches and will never be repeated.

