New Appointments For Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board And Māori Heritage Council

Thursday, 15 December 2022, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Rei Kohere (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tahu) and Professor Rangi Mātāmua (Ngāi Tūhoe) have been appointed to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board and Māori Heritage Council respectively, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced.

"I warmly welcome Rei and Professor Mātāmua into their new appointments on their respective boards," said Emily Fabling, Manatū Taonga Deputy Chief Executive, Policy and Sector Performance .

"Each of these appointees bring deeply rich and unique perspectives from their specialised areas of focus, making them excellent additions to the boards they serve. I look forward to seeing the impactful contributions of these appointments to our heritage sector.

Rei Kohere brings a wealth of heritage knowledge and governance experience to the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board.

He is Deputy Chair of Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou and holds several other iwi governance positions. He has also served on the Tairawhiti District Health Board and other boards in the health field.

Rei has had long involvement in historical research and heritage policy and protection. Over the years, he has worked as senior heritage policy advisor to the Historic Places Trust and Heritage New Zealand.

Currently, Rei is self-employed, farming on whanau land on the East Coast where he is also kaitiaki for the heritage places of his whānau and hapū.

As one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading Māori scholars, Professor Mātāmua holds vast mātauranga Māori and brings significant experience to the Māori Heritage Council.

Author to various publications, Professor Mātāmua is a professor at Te Kunenga Ki Purehuroa Massey University’s Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, School of Māori Knowledge, and before that, was a Professor at Waikato University. His breadth of research encompasses Māori astronomy and star lore, Māori culture, and Māori language development, research, and revitalisation.

As the former Chair of the Matariki Advisory Group, Professor Mātāmua was vital in establishing when, why and how the Matariki public holiday should be celebrated. He continues this work to ensure Matariki is underpinned by traditional Māori principles and values in his current role as the Government’s Chief Advisor - Mātauranga Matariki.

Sir John Clarke has also been reappointed in his role as Chair of the Māori Heritage Council and conjoint member of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board.

"I wish to congratulate Tā John Clarke on his reappointment and acknowledge his key contributions and commitment over the years to the kaupapa of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga in preserving our national heritage," said Emily Fabling.

