Invest In High Yielding New Build Homes In Dunedin

Spectacular scenery, wildlife, pristine heritage and incredible growth; no wonder Dunedin is considered one of the best small cities in New Zealand. Its diverse economy comprises quality education, the scope of manufacturing, healthcare, technology, tourism and agriculture. Dunedin has traditionally been a highly valued place for property developers and investors.

This article offers a background for investing in high-yielding new build in Dunedin.

Property Market Has a Lot To Offer

Whether you are looking for a long-term or short-term investment, Dunedin has many choices for investing in real estate. Investment in properties is lucrative and has high potential returns. Most people invest in properties with a long-term vision in their mind as the price of property increases, thereby improving its value.

For example, we all have that one family member who purchased their property at the base price and made a profit due to the boom in property prices.

This should give you a clear picture of the lucrativeness of property investment, but one should also be wary of the instability of property investment.

Reasons to Consider When Investing in Property

Properties are a lucrative investment, so if you are considering investing, you should spend time researching the market data to understand the demand for properties.

Before you tread into the murky waters of property investment, we recommend you go through these quick tips.

TIP #1. Familiarise yourself with the neighbourhood.

Choose a zone for your investment that will reap greater returns in a few years.

Location is a real estate cliche, but for a reason. Location is an important factor to take into consideration while purchasing a property both for an investor as well as for a purchaser.

For example, put yourself into the shoes of a tenant and think about the amenities you would like to have around the property.

Proximity and convenience to school, hospital, eateries and general stores are some of the essentials that will appeal to any tenant. Apart from a neighbourhood’s vibe and safety, tenants also look for convenience of mobility and access to essential items. This makes the location a prime factor to be taken into consideration when choosing any property.

TIP #2. Figure out your budget.

You don’t want to buy something that is not within your budget.

Budgeting is another prime factor to be taken into consideration when you decide to invest in any property. Budgeting helps to pinpoint the type of property within your range and narrow your options in terms of location and space.

You can then decide if your budget is suitable for purchasing combinative villas or duplex apartments. If you seek external funding, you need to confirm that you qualify for the same.

TIP # 3. Age of the property.

Invest in any property that will not drain you of your finances.

The age of your new property is another important factor to be taken into consideration. Whenever you purchase a property make sure that you check everything from structure to fixtures. The older the property, the higher will be your maintenance cost.

The higher age of the property will certainly affect your finances since it will depreciate the value.

Choose Dunedin For Your Investment

Traditionally, Dunedin has been underpriced compared to the rest of New Zealand, making it a lucrative place for property investments with high yields. In the 1800s, Dunedin was the financial capital of New Zealand due to the gold rush in central Otago. The gold rush, coupled with the presence of a large student population, was the critical driver for property development.

Buying a House In Dunedin

Investments are risky, whether in the share market or real estate. However, property investment is considered a gold mine and produces better returns. Opting for the right property requires in-depth research from as many sources as possible. It is advisable to seek professional advice for your investment. If you plan to build a new house in Dunedin, SB2 Build can be your trusted builder. Quality, value for money and standard finish is our promise.

