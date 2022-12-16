Vista Group Announces Half-day Fridays Trial Has Been Made Permanent

Vista Group International, which provides tech solutions for the global film industry, has announced its four-and-a-half day work week trial will be made permanent for staff across the globe.

In October 2021, a half-day Friday scheme was introduced to help Vista Group’s employees achieve a better balance between their work and home lives. With nearly 800 employees located across six main offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), the USA, the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Mexico, the afternoon off was intended to give people the chance to re-charge, get life admin done, or connect with friends and family.

Vista Group Chief Executive, Kimbal Riley, said the initiative is hugely popular, with its success proving that shorter working hours did not reduce productivity.

“We’ve seen no impact on productivity with our half-day Fridays. In fact, our regular monthly employee surveys consistently highlight the positive working culture it’s created. I want to thank our people for the hard work they’ve put in over the past year, as we’ve continued to grow the business after a tough period in the cinema industry. Our success is a testament to their efforts, and this deserves to be repaid. We also want to make Vista Group an even more attractive choice for talent as we enter the next phase of growth.”

A one-off cost of living payment will also be made to Vista Group’s employees most impacted by the issue of rising inflation.

“We know the global economic situation is making life harder for so many people. We want to make things a little easier and ensure Vista Group remains a great place for our teams to work. We wouldn’t be the business we are without the incredible people who show up for us every day,” said Anna Ferguson, Chief People Officer at Vista Group.

As well as its R&R Fridays and flexible working policy, Vista Group is a certified member of Rainbow Tick and Champions for Change, where it has signed up to the 40:40:20 target to increase the representation of women across the group.

© Scoop Media

