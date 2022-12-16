Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vista Group Announces Half-day Fridays Trial Has Been Made Permanent

Friday, 16 December 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Vista Group

Vista Group International, which provides tech solutions for the global film industry, has announced its four-and-a-half day work week trial will be made permanent for staff across the globe.

In October 2021, a half-day Friday scheme was introduced to help Vista Group’s employees achieve a better balance between their work and home lives. With nearly 800 employees located across six main offices in New Zealand (Auckland headquarters), the USA, the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Mexico, the afternoon off was intended to give people the chance to re-charge, get life admin done, or connect with friends and family.

Vista Group Chief Executive, Kimbal Riley, said the initiative is hugely popular, with its success proving that shorter working hours did not reduce productivity.

“We’ve seen no impact on productivity with our half-day Fridays. In fact, our regular monthly employee surveys consistently highlight the positive working culture it’s created. I want to thank our people for the hard work they’ve put in over the past year, as we’ve continued to grow the business after a tough period in the cinema industry. Our success is a testament to their efforts, and this deserves to be repaid. We also want to make Vista Group an even more attractive choice for talent as we enter the next phase of growth.”

A one-off cost of living payment will also be made to Vista Group’s employees most impacted by the issue of rising inflation.

“We know the global economic situation is making life harder for so many people. We want to make things a little easier and ensure Vista Group remains a great place for our teams to work. We wouldn’t be the business we are without the incredible people who show up for us every day,” said Anna Ferguson, Chief People Officer at Vista Group.

As well as its R&R Fridays and flexible working policy, Vista Group is a certified member of Rainbow Tick and Champions for Change, where it has signed up to the 40:40:20 target to increase the representation of women across the group.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Vista Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 