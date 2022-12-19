Old Masterton Hospital Demolition Complete



The demolition of the old Masterton hospital is now complete and 2800 tonnes of material salvaged from the site.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has been overseeing the large and complex demolition since work began in late 2020.

LINZ Project and Hazard Management Delivery Team Manager Matt Bradley says the last of the 26 buildings, including foundations, were recently removed. Among the final buildings to come down were the old nurses’ home and Nightingale Ward.

“It’s taken us a bit longer than expected, due to our emphasis on salvaging as much material as possible, but we’re thrilled with the results.

“Through this approach, we’ve managed to divert around 2800 tonnes of material from landfill.

“This material includes everything from native timber, cabinetry, concrete and metals. It’s nice to know some of this material will be used in homes, buildings and roads around the country.

“Some items of sentimental significance were also given to the Wairarapa District Health Board, and native timber to iwi.”

Mr Bradley says contractors are now busy backfilling soil and grassing the site to leave it tidy until its future is determined.

The site is part of a Treaty settlement with Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, who have requested to lease the site until the transfer is complete.

