Xero Partners With NZ Football To Help Clubs Perform At Their Peak

Wellington — 13 December, 2022 — Xero, the global small business platform, is partnering with New Zealand Football alongside its global FIFA Women’s Football partnership.

The long-term partnership agreement will run until 2026, including the period covering the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ held in New Zealand and Australia.

Emma Scoringe, Xero Head of Marketing NZ, says the New Zealand Football partnership will support football clubs across Aotearoa, helping Kiwis balance better numbers off the field through a club support programme.

“Local clubs are often run by dedicated Kiwis who may not have experience in aspects of running a small business. As a result, they’re spending additional time on finances and general admin, which is time better spent managing the growth and development of a club,” says Scoringe.

“We look forward to introducing our technology to more football clubs across Aotearoa because we believe better numbers off the field will contribute to better numbers on the field.”

The club support programme will set the benchmark for club standards nationwide, focusing on factors such as administration, leadership, financing, player development, and community engagement.

Andrew Pragnell, NZ Football CEO, said: “We are really pleased to partner with Xero to help support the football whānau in Aotearoa New Zealand. This is an exciting time for the game from grassroots right up to the international stage.”

“It is brilliant to see a Kiwi success story like Xero join with us to champion community football whilst also partnering with FIFA for the home FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™”.

The club support programme is under development with Xero and New Zealand Football and will be available to all football clubs registered with New Zealand Football from April 2023.

Scoringe says: “2023 is shaping up to be an incredible year for football in Aotearoa and Xero is thrilled to be a part of it. We look forward to initiating our club support programme with New Zealand Football while helping to drive success for women in football as the FIFA Women's World Cup arrives in town.”

