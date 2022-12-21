Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ProCare Responds To High Summer Patient Demand With Virtual Doctor Solution

Wednesday, 21 December 2022, 1:58 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider, ProCare, has announced an initiative to support its general practices deal with the predicted high summer demand from patients – particularly for high needs patients.

This initiative has seen ProCare provide a significant level of funding to support a digital platform which means that patients can access virtual healthcare at the same price they would pay to see their normal doctor. It also means that general practice teams’ wellbeing is looked after.

Bindi Norwell, Group Chief Executive at ProCare says: “For the last three years our practices have worked tirelessly to support their patients throughout the Covid pandemic. With cases back up to levels not seen since the middle of winter, it’s imperative that our doctors and nurses are able to take a well-deserved break and refresh themselves over the summer period – especially as we’re likely to have a busy start to 2023.

“We know what a difference this subsidised healthcare makes to both our high needs communities and our practice staff who have seen increasing pressure on practices over the last few months,” continues Norwell.

“When we ran a similar offering some months ago, we found that Māori patients were four times more likely to use a virtual consult than they were previously, and Pacific patients were 16 times more likely. This is significant from an equity perspective, and means that high-needs patients can access affordable care when they need care over the summer break,” she points out.

“To access the care over the summer period, ProCare practice patients simply need to book via our UnifyHealth platform which then redirects them to receiving the subsidised appointments through CareHQ. Additionally, patients are ensured continuity of care, as case notes are provided back to their usual GP in case any follow-up is required when the doctor is back at their practice in the New Year,” concludes Norwell.

ProCare practice patients will be able to access the offer from 16 December 2022 through to 12 February 2023 – meaning that general practices will have additional support right up until after Waitangi weekend. As is always the case with CareHQ, there are no clawback generated for practices when patients use the UnifyHealth platform to book their appointments.

All general practices should have made appropriate arrangements over the Christmas/New Year period to support their patients. If patients are unwell over this time, they can still contact their usual practice to find out what those arrangements are if they need care.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Commerce Commission: Files Proceedings In Anti-competitive Land Covenant Case
The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against NGB Properties Limited (NGB) for allegedly contravening section 28 of the Commerce Act... More>>


TradeMe: Rents Remain At A Record High As Regions Boom
New Zealand rents remained at an all-time high in November, with the regions seeing prices jump while they dropped in the main centres, according to the latest Trade Me Property data... More>>


Consumer NZ: Half Of New Zealanders Are Saving Less Than 5% Of Their Income
New findings from Consumer NZ’s Sentiment Tracker show that more than half of New Zealanders (55%) are saving less than 5% of their income. With annual inflation hitting 7.2% and wages failing to keep up... More>>



BusinessNZ: NZ Economy: Storm Clouds Building
The latest BusinessNZ Planning Forecast reveals that while things might look favourable at first, there are several factors which are still cause for economic concern... More>>


Digitl: Fibre for the other 13 per cent
New Zealand’s UFB fibre network reaches 87 per cent of the population. The other 13 per cent, mainly in rural areas, are left behind. Around seven out of ten homes that can connect to fibre choose to do so... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 