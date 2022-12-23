Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Amazon Australia Is Helping Kiwis BYOS (Be Your Own Santa) This Year With Launch Of Boxing Day Sale

Friday, 23 December 2022, 11:54 am
Press Release: Amazon

23 December 2022: Amazon Australia has launched its annual Boxing Day sale with epic deals across every category and tens of thousands of products at reduced prices, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, apparel and Amazon Devices, from top brands like Philips, Ecovac, iRobot, Nike, Adidas and many more.

The Amazon.com.au sale runs for six days from 23 December to 28 December giving customers the chance to access amazing discounts early, alongside the opportunity to grab the items that may be missing from under the tree or after the big day itself.

Amazon.com.au offers a variety of convenient delivery options, with Kiwi shoppers who spend over $49 on a single order eligible for free shipping to New Zealand.

Country Manager for Amazon Australia Janet Menzies said, “We’re thrilled to be kicking off the Amazon.com.au Boxing Day sale for deal-savvy Kiwis. I’m sure many customers, including me, will take the opportunity to ‘be your own Santa’ by picking up the things they really wanted but maybe didn’t receive for the holidays.

We’re proud to offer a huge range of products at discounted prices, including products from small and medium local Australian and New Zealand businesses. Whether you’re after something big-ticket or using the discounts to make your dollar go further on everyday essentials - there really is something for everyone!”

Be your own Santa, bag a bargain:

Customers can find Boxing Day deals from today at amazon.com.au/boxingday. A selection of the incredible deals are below— and many, many more—will be available between December 23 and December 28.

*All deals and savings are subject to change and are for a limited time. Offers may end early. Terms and conditions apply. While stock lasts.

