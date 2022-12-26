Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fukuoka Prefecture And CJPT Enter Partnership To Implement FC Mobility Expansion Initiatives

Monday, 26 December 2022, 6:57 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Fukuoka Prefecture and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have entered a partnership agreement that includes jointly implementing initiatives to expand the adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles (FC mobility) for vehicles that underpin our daily lives in the logistics industry, public transportation, and official government use. The aim is to advance the development of a hydrogen society to achieve carbon neutrality.

Hydrogen is being positioned as a key technology for carbon neutrality in the national government's Green Growth Strategy. Fukuoka Prefecture also announced a new hydrogen strategy, the Fukuoka Prefecture Hydrogen Green Growth Strategy, in August of this year. As part of this, the prefectural government will conduct targeted initiatives toward "innovations in hydrogen generation," including expanding the use of green hydrogen, which does not emit CO2 during generation, "expansion of hydrogen use" in factories and mobility, and "concentration of hydrogen-related industries" through these activities. The prefecture is particularly focusing on the early adoption of trucks and other commercial FC mobility options with stable, large-volume hydrogen requirements. The aim is to make hydrogen fuel more accessible to residents of the prefecture while expanding its use and promoting industrial and regional development.

CJPT is working on electrification and logistics efficiency as initiatives to accelerate the implementation and expansion of CASE technologies in society, help address social issues, and contribute to carbon neutrality. In terms of electrification, in addition to hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), CJPT is also working to implement a commercial and public FC mobility plan that make electrified vehicles part of daily life to expand the use of hydrogen in light of Japan's energy situation. Hopes are that these cross-industry partnerships will spread cooperation between as many people as possible to create a hydrogen society.

To help achieve Japan's goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, there is a growing need for concrete initiatives aimed at building sustainable societies that can be passed on to future generations. With this in mind, Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT have been discussing their shared ambition of creating a hydrogen society and have entered into this partnership agreement today to jointly implement the following initiatives for expanding the use of FC mobility,

Joint initiative framework

1. Planning and implementing the adoption of FC mobility for commercial and official government vehicles using FC electric trucks and passenger vehicles
2. Planning and implementing the adoption of FC mobility for regional transportation, etc.
3. Promotion of infrastructure development toward the use of heavy-duty FC mobility options on main arterial routes

Specific initiatives under this partnership include working to further expand the use of FC mobility, starting with the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks by logistics operators this financial year. In addition to increasing the adoption of light-duty FC electric trucks for distributing food, daily necessities, and other goods, the partnership will consider and plan a staged expansion of FC mobility over the medium to long term. This will include use of fuel cell electric vehicles for official public duties such as garbage compactor trucks (trash collection) and ambulances. It will also include the adoption of large FC electric buses for regional transportation and small FC electric buses in regions with smaller populations. Finally, it will include development of infrastructure, etc. designed for heavy-duty FC mobility options, including using long-haul trucks on main arterial routes.

Starting in Fukuoka Prefecture, which has among the largest number of trucks in western Japan and where hydrogen is already in use, and looking to expand across Kyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture and CJPT will work together to develop a practical and sustainable hydrogen society.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from JCN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 