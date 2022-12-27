Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Transport It Upgrade To Cost Ratepayers $237.2 Million

Tuesday, 27 December 2022, 9:33 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayer's Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance can reveal how much Transport Minister Michael Wood's pet project is costing ratepayers.

Auckland Transport (AT), along with all the country’s other Public Transport authorities, signed up to the Government’s National Ticketing Solution (NTS) back in October.

The NTS will see the AT HOP Card replaced with a national card, as well as other payment options including Eftpos and mobile payment apps.

However, the IT upgrade is expected to cost Auckland ratepayers at least $136.9 million with ongoing costs of at least $100.3 million over the next decade. That works out at a minimum cost of $434.62 per household.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Josh Van Veen, says, “We know from bitter experience that Auckland Transport projects tend to run over time and over budget at great cost to ratepayers, so these amounts are probably just the beginning.”

Auckland Transport has conceded that it does have the ability not to participate in the NTS if affordability becomes an issue. This will be worked through with Waka Kotahi next year.

“The existing AT HOP Card system works just fine. It could be extended to Eftpos and mobile payment apps at much lower cost to ratepayers. There is no reason for this project to go ahead other than the Minister’s vanity," Mr. Van Veen says.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Auckland Ratepayer's Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


