Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s Wingmate Takes Off

Thursday, 29 December 2022, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Independently owned Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s Non-Alcoholic beer, ‘Wingmate’ is taking off, as craft beer consumers include zero, low and no alcohol beer in their plans over the holidays.

The non-alcoholic Hazy IPA released in October is one of their top-selling 6-packs in supermarkets and liquor retailers says Marketing and Communications Executive Sinead Ogilvie.

“A non-alcoholic Hazy that tastes exactly how a Hazy should is high on the shopping list for lots of craft beer fans. They might be choosing a no-alcohol day, or have sober driving duties – but they want the full flavoured taste and mouth feel of a craft beer, with none of the alcohol, so this ticks that box.”

Sprig + Fern’s Master Brewer Tracy Banner says the key to a great non-alcoholic craft beer is in the brewing process. ‘We chose Idaho 7 and Nectaron hops for their juicy and fruity aromatic and carefully selected malts and yeast to produce Wingmate.”

Non-alcoholic beer is a growing category. A recent article on craft beer news website hoppiness.co.nz says ‘sales of low-alcohol beer have increased by more than 1000 per cent in the past five years, according to study published the Brewers Association of New Zealand.’

