Tech Entrepreneur Mitchell Pham Recognised In New Year’s Honours

Saturday, 31 December 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

Technology and business luminary Mitchell Pham who fled Vietnam as a young refugee and arrived in Auckland in 1985, was today appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit by His Majesty the King.

Mitchell, who is the University of Auckland Business School’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence, has forged a remarkable career path by connecting businesses with the technology and finance industries in New Zealand and Asia.

During his studies at the Business School, he discovered his twin passions for the technology industry and helping New Zealand businesses capitalise on opportunities in Asia, both of which have guided his career ever since.

“I had some amazing lecturers who really inspired me to see the future potential of how computing technology would completely change business, industry, economy and society,” he says.

Mitchell has supported refugees in New Zealand in multiple ways, he has also launched tech companies, advised private and public institutions, established and chaired FinTechNZ for five years, chaired NZTech for six years, and currently chairs the Digital Council for Aotearoa New Zealand and the NZ ASEAN Business Alliance.

