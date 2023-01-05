Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Electric Vehicle Finance Options Explored By Banked

Thursday, 5 January 2023, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Banked

Auckland, New Zealand — Banked has published a comprehensive new resource detailing the best ways that Kiwis can fund the purchase of an electric or hybrid vehicle.

The personal finance and deals website covers what consumers can expect from an ‘EV loan’, including what they cover, the criteria for these loans, and how they differ from standard car loans.

The guide to EV loans also explores how low-rate ‘green energy’ mortgage top-up loans from banks including ANZ and ASB can be used to purchase an EV.

“Kiwis are embracing electric vehicles thanks to their lower emissions, better running costs, and the government’s Clean Car Discount scheme,” says Banked’s Head of Publishing Kevin McHugh.

“But getting the best deal on an EV or hybrid is not necessarily the same as it is with a petrol or diesel vehicle. There are some unique EV finance options out there, with interest rates as low as 1% for consumers who meet the relevant criteria.

“Updated regularly, Banked’s latest guide lays out each of these options in one place, looks at exactly how they can be used (and by whom), and gives Kiwis the information they need to make the right choice for their EV purchase.”

About Banked

Banked is a financial information and deals website that has the goal of helping New Zealanders make the best decisions on the products they need.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Banked on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Earthquake Commission: Record Land Claims A Reminder To Take Action To Protect Your Property
The record number of insurance claims for land damage this year are a reminder to homeowners to check their insurance cover and understand how to reduce the impact of local natural hazards, the country’s natural hazard insurance provider says... More>>

Antarctica New Zealand: What’s Lurking Under Antarctica’s Dry Valleys?
A team of international scientists will head back to Antarctica this month to try and unlock the carbon secrets of the McMurdo Dry Valleys... More>>

Consumer Advocacy Council: Changes Urged To Drive Competition And Better Protect Small Electricity Consumers
Analysis commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council shows the big gen-tailers are using their competitive advantage at the expense of small electricity retailers and consumers are worse off as a result... More>>


Commerce Commission: Prompts Vector To Reverse Moves That Would Have Cost Electricity Consumers Millions
A Commerce Commission investigation has led to a backdown by New Zealand’s largest electricity distribution business, Vector, on moves that would have cost its customers millions of dollars over the coming decades... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Merchandise Trade: November 2022 
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 