Critical Minerals Project Begins Full-scale Production On West Coast

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 10:13 am
Press Release: WMS Group

Westland Mineral Sands has bedded in its Nine Mile site near Westport and is producing export-quality minerals ready for overseas processing.

The company’s first shipment of heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) has left the West Coast for Lyttelton Port to be shipped to overseas markets for further processing.

HMC contains concentrated levels of valuable minerals such as ilmenite and garnet, as well as deposits of rare earth elements. Rare earth elements are in high global demand for EV batteries and other green technology uses. WMS Group holds resource consents to extract mineral sands from the Nine Mile site for a term of 10 years.

WMS Group managing director Ray Mudgway said the start of full-scale operations is a major milestone for the company.

“Accessing this critical mineral resource on the West Coast has been years in the making,” said Mr Mudgway. “We made a promise to the local community about the benefits our operation would bring, and we’re happy to be moving into fuller production after a range of tests.

“We’ve been carrying out noise monitoring over the past month to reassure the community that we can meet our consent conditions, and we’re continuing to work closely with neighbours to ensure they aren’t impacted by our work.

“The community can see what we’re working towards. We’re taking them on this journey, playing to our strengths and setting the West Coast up to become a global leader in sustainable production of critical minerals. It’s the dawn of a new industry for New Zealand.”

Mudgway said the company would look to grow in the coming months to meet the demand for its product from offshore and to support further exploration around rare earth elements.

The company is also developing its own coastal shipping operation, which will allow it to fully manage the New Zealand end of the supply chain.

“Our partnerships with iwi, local councils and the community are essential to creating this shipping network. We’re investing in port assets, not just for our benefit, but to help support other industries and businesses in regional New Zealand.”

